Fox Cricket Commentators Ashes 2021-22: Full list of Fox Sports commentators for Australia vs England Ashes series





Fox Cricket Commentators: The SportsRush presents a list of Fox Sports commentators for Ashes 2021-22. Test Cricket’s epic rivalry between the two fiercest entrants in Test match history is just hours away. Australia will face England in a bid to once again preserve the sacred ashes urn, with the first test starting December 8 at The Gabba in Brisbane. As far as the stats go, Team England has plenty to think about as neither history nor numbers smile at them with conviction at all. The last time England had won a Test match in Australia was in 2011-12 under then skipper Andrew Strauss. The England side has not won a Test in Brisbane (the venue for the first Test) since 1986-87. But they would take comfort and confidence in the fact that the Gabba ttoir (as they say) is no longer an impenetrable fortress it once was for the visiting teams after India finally broke the 32-year drought of 29 games in January. this year. England skipper Joe Root is also on the right side of history as he is on the cusp of becoming the first-ever captain to lead England in two Ashes series. Which captain will hold this trophy at the end of the series? 🏆#Ash pic.twitter.com/4RJdPKFbgk England Cricket (@englandcricket) December 7, 2021 On the other hand, team Australia under new skipper Pat Cummins has been in the news late for all non-cricket reasons, with their confidence not as high as it should be for a home side. Speaking of their stats in a nutshell, the team has not played for 11 months nor won an away tour since 2016, with just four wins in their last 15 away trips. At home, they had to endure unprecedented series losses against India back-to-back in consecutive years. Speaking of the broadcast voices, which are a necessary part of the viewership experience, especially on series like the Ashes, famed Australian broadcaster Fox Sports will once again be gathering some of the biggest names in cricket as part of their commentary panel. Fox Cricket Commentators As well as some giant names in Australia’s rich cricketing history, former England skipper Michael Vaughan would also lend his services in the commentary panel at a time when he was in the headlines about Azeem Rafiq’s racism case. Indian viewers would also get to hear the voices hired by Fox Sports. Fox Sports commentators for 2021-22 Ashes are: Adam Gilchrist ex-wicketkeeper from Australia with 416 Test layoffs. Shane Warne 708 Test wickets for Australia. Mark Waugh ex-Australia batter with 20 Test centuries. Kerry OKeeffe former Australia spin bowler, 53 wickets in 24 Tests. Michael Vaughan ex-captain of England, 5719 runs in 82 tests. Allan Border Australia captain for record 93 straight Test matches.

