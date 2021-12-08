Alex Eala records first win in tennis return





Filipino teen tennis sensation Alex Eala shows off her winning ways as she comes back from injury

MANILA, Philippines Alex Eala recovered with her first win since returning to athletic action from injury on Tuesday, December 7 at the 2021 Junior Orange Bowl Tennis Championship in Florida. Eala won 6-2, 6-3 over home bet Charlotte Owensby in the opening round of the event. The Philippine teenage tennis sensation, number 2 in the event, will face Kristyna Tomajkova of the Czech Republic in the second round. Eala was sidelined for two months due to a foot injury after her stint in the US Open where she reached the quarterfinals. She returned to tennis action in the $25,000 women’s tournament in the Czech Republic last November and will conclude her season in the Florida Grade A tournament. Aiming to finish her season at a high level, the 16-year-old Filipina has a chance to surpass Belarus’ Kristina Dmitruk for her career best No. 2 position in the junior circuit. This year, Eala competed in a mix of high-level junior and women’s events, winning her first pro title last January in Manacor, Spain and the 2021 French Open doubles title with partner Oksana Selekhmeteva of Russia. Rappler.com

