A taste of RI girls high school hockey teams RIIL 2021-22

Recast is coming to the girls’ hockey ranks of the Interscholastic League this winter. Two separate departments will house the eight programs, with only one belonging to a specific school. That would be La Salle, who rolled undefeated through a shortened schedule in 2020-21, beating East Bay co-op in the title streak. Will the Rams have enough to make it four straight championships by the time March rolls around? La Salle coach Sean McNamara doesn’t take anything for granted, but he has every reason to be confident. Goaltending and defense give the Rams a strong foundation. Some extra scoring ability is all they want this week going into the regular season. Early on against some good teams, they hoped to win hockey games 3-2, 4-2, McNamara said. They don’t have to go out and give me seven or eight goals. RI high school winter sports:This is what you need to know South County co-op North Kingstown, South Kingstown and Narragansett tied the Eagles for second place last regular season and joins East Bay along with La Salle at the top level. Burrillville-Ponaganset-Bay View completes the division with four teams, and McNamara said the collection, which is mainly located in the northern part of the state, could be the team to beat. Kate Grivers, Jaiden Tonucci and Patrice Dafonte give the Ramsa star in all three positions goalkeeper, defender and attacker respectively. Grivers was the most valuable player in the Eagles’ two-game sweep, while Tonucci is a returning All-Stater on the blue line. Dafonte scored a natural hat-trick in the 8-0 win over East Bay in Game 2. New England Regional Games With that in mind, McNamara has put together a different regional schedule outside of its 13 league games. The Rams play in a Christmas tournament that also involves Hanover High, an eternal power in New Hampshire. La Salle will also travel east for the February vacation, heading to Cape Cod to face another area of ​​area power. It really helps us go out and play against the best teams in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New England, McNamara said. It really helps our program grow as far as the league we play. Pilgrim, Toll Gate and Chariho will compete as Warwick co-op who was the top finisher among the bottom four teams last season. Mount St. Charles, Cumberland and Lincoln resume their partnership agreement, while Smithfield, Coventry and Moses Brown are expected to combine. Cranston East, Cranston West and East Greenwich complete the field with their three-school club. Warwick, South County and East Bay have all won at least one title since the Rams took home their first as a program in 2011-12. This season will be the first to run for a secondary crown since 2014-15, when Warwick defeated Mount St. Charles in three games. [email protected] On Twitter: @BillKoch25

