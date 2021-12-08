Seahawks Safety Jamal Adams Undergoes Season End Shoulder Surgery





The Seattle Seahawks took a big win on Sunday, but it came with a huge loss. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday morning that Seahawks Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams tore his labrum and sustained additional shoulder damage, which will require season-end surgery to repair, according to sources aware of the situation. It’s the same shoulder injury that Adams suffered last year that required off-season surgery. The Seahawks expect game safety to make a full recovery in 2022, but years of shoulder surgery have been worrisome for the 26-year-old. Adams left Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers after sustaining a shoulder injury and did not return. He was seen on the sidelines in street clothes during the match. In the summer of 2020, the Seahawks traded two first-round picks — the 2022 roster is currently in the top five — plus additional compensation to take Adams over from the New York Jets. In August 2021, Seattle handed Adams a four-year contract extension worth $70 million, making him the highest-paid security in the NFL on average per year. With Adams’ campaign cut short by injury, he will end up playing 12 games in each of his first two seasons in Seattle. Jokes will be made on social media about how Adams with an injury could help the Seahawks’ coverage, but make no mistake, it’s a big blow to Seattle’s D. Yes, like all players, Adams has his flaws, especially in the reporting. But he’s also a jack-of-all-trades who can make his way across formation and make life difficult for quarterbacks. He’s the type of defender that offensive coordinators fear could ruin a game plan with his ability to blitz and play wildcards. Sitting 4-8 for Sunday’s game in Houston, Seattle is a few games behind the wild card with three of their last five games left against teams with four or fewer wins (Texans, Bears, Lions). If Pete Carroll’s crew wants to make a stunning turn of their season, they’ll have to do without their triple Pro Bowl safety.

