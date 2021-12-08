Ashes 2021: England vs Australia highlights as it happened last night





“Too bad he won’t be there” Cummins on Anderson missing Ashes opener at Gabba Follow live coverage as England and Australia start the Ashes with the first test in Brisbane. England won the toss and opted to bat, but were all out before tea on day one with a dismal total of 147. Australia Pat Cummins claimed 5 far before 38 on his Test captaincy debut, overseeing a complete collapse of Englands top order stumbled to 29-4. There was a short rally led by Haseeb Hameed and Ollie Pope to lunch at 59. But the second session started just as badly as the first, and although Jos Buttler offered a fighting 39, it was eventually undone as the last four wickets of England amounted to just 35 runs. The Aussies were supposed to start their at bats after tea, but with ominous clouds overhead, the blankets are on the Gabba field. A storm appeared to have formed over Brisbane, threatening to end the day prematurely. Follow all latest updates: Ashes 2021-22: day one Show last update



1638957837 Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins makes history as Australia captain Pat Cummins made history as the first Australian captain to take an Ashes five-wicket-haul since Richie Benaud in 1962. That was 13.1 skipper overs, three girls and 5/38 on day one with an economy of 2.89. Jack RathbornDec 8, 2021 10:03 am 1638953884 Jason Roy insists England must control the controlables Jack RathbornDec 8, 2021 08:58 1638952059 Ashes 2021: Steve Finn reacts to day one England will have imagined their chances of getting through the first hour knowing there will be tough times, Steve Finn told BBC Sports. There was evidence that the ball slipped on the bat as it lost its hardness. I can understand why England made that decision, but unfortunately it didn’t go well for them. Jack RathbornDec 8, 2021 08:27 1638951375 Ashes 2021: Jason Roy on Rory Burns first ball duck Jason Roy on Rory Burns first-ball duck on BT Sport: It was a Yorker, the first ball of an Ashes Test match, your heart will pump from your chest. I’m terrified of him. You can net and do anything to get ready, but when you go out, in Australia, a big crowd. It’s so hard to prepare. In the second innings, all hell feels a lot more at ease. It’s hard to get a handle on it. They won’t chase him, it is what it is, you know best what you’ve done wrong. They will leave it and know what to do. Jack RathbornDec 8, 2021 08:16 1638950864 Ashes 2021 – Steve Harmonison: This game is not lost yet’ Former England pacer Steve Harmison also urged England to take an aggressive approach for the remainder of the Test. England need someone to grab the game by the scruff of the neck, he said. This game is not lost yet. Harmison, who had his own first-hand experience in 2006 when he threw a wild walk, admitted that Burns’ dismissal before the first ball had sent shockwaves through the England side. I don’t think they ever recovered from that, he said. Cummins was understandably pleased with his party’s opening day. At the moment everything has gone according to plan, he said. I’m really proud of the boys for the way they bowl. It’s a good start. Taking England out for 147 were quite happy. I’ve bowled better before, but it was fun getting wickets. Cummins admitted that Starc’s breakout with the opening ball had shot his way. He was pumped. We were all pumped, he added. He has a knack for doing that, getting wickets early. I’m really happy for him. It’s been a great day for him. Former Australia navigator Glenn McGrath was delighted with the opening day action. It was a perfect start to the Ashes for Australia, he said. To start with a wicket on the first ball. It doesn’t get any better than that. This field is all about getting enough balls into the right area. The way to take wickets is to get the ball there and make them come forward. Jack RathbornDec 8, 2021 08:07 1638950455 Ashes 2021: Alastair Cook urges England to opt for aggression on day two Alastair Cook admits England will have to come out swinging on day two after being knocked out for 147 on a morally sapping opening day of the Ashes series in Brisbane. Rory Burns’ Mitchell Starc bowling of the first ball of the series set the tone and Englands frail batting setup slumped with new Australia captain Pat Cummins taking five for 38. English skipper Joe Root, who chose to bat first after winning the toss at the Gabba in cloudy conditions, fell for Josh Hazlewood for a duck. Former England captain Cook says England now have no choice but to fight. Joe Root says England have character, they will have to show it now, Cook told BT Sport. They will have to come out swinging. They have a history of fighting back against Australia. The coaches now have to earn their money by saying the right things at the right times and making sure it’s not doom and gloom. They need to go around tonight to make sure Rory Burns can regroup and come back and hit in the second innings. Jack RathbornDecember 8, 2021 08:00 1638949244 England sacked for just 147 in disastrous start to Ashes tour England started their Ashes tour in disarray at The Gabba, flopping to 147 all-out on a disheartening first day when Rory Burns was sacked by the first ball of the series. With gray skies overhead and shades of green underfoot, Captain Joe Root resisted the temptation to bowl first, a decision he will regret for some time after Australia’s relentless pace attack wiped out the tourists within two sessions. While Root looks back on his day in Brisbane with bitter regret, his colleague Pat Cummins enjoyed a charmed start to his life as Australia’s skipper with marks of five to 38. England were then denied the chance to deal some blows of their own, with fierce rain and poor light meaning no play after tea. Jack RathbornDec 8, 2021 07:40 1638949064 Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins surprised by Stuart Broad’s omission I thought there would be at least one of them in every game, if not both. We were surprised, but they have plenty of other bowlers to step in and give us a challenge. Jack RathbornDec 8, 2021 07:37 1638948644 Ashes 2021: Pat Cummins reacts to ideal first day for Australia It really is the dream start and it wasn’t a bad shot to lose. We all bowled really well and I’m really proud of how consistent everyone was. It was a really good start. I’m so happy for Starcy that’s why he opens the bowling alley because he has a knack for taking wickets in the first few overs. I was probably going to bat, but it was 50-50. I didn’t think it would have a big impact on the game. I had a feeling it would be better after lunch and it was a pretty standard Gabba pitch on the first day. Jack RathbornDecember 8, 2021 07:30 1638947814 Ashes 2021: Ollie Pope reacts to England being knocked out on day one Ollie Pope tells BT Sport: We won’t necessarily attribute it to the lack of preparation. They were good bowling. We won’t necessarily talk about the prep because we’ve hit a lot of balls since we’ve been here, but hopefully get some more runs next time. We really wanted to get out of it tonight, but we also realized that if the ball gets ruined, we can’t do what we wanted with it. We have to see both teams beat each other to know what a good score is, but we have to seize our opportunities and apply the pressure. Jack RathbornDec 8, 2021 07:16

