3 teens now charged with brutally assaulting Brazoswood High School footballer

LAKE JACKSON, Texas (KTRK) — Three teens have now been charged with beating a Brazoswood High School student.

The attack is said to have taken place at a party Friday night. Lake Jackson Police said they were called to a home on Cherrywood Court around 11:30 p.m. Friday after receiving an EMS call about an unconscious 16-year-old who was bleeding from his ears.

Cole Hagan is still in intensive care and, according to his family, suffered two fractures to the skull and a broken collarbone as a result of the alleged attack.

“They left him on the road after they finished attacking him and then texted one of his friends who were in the backyard of this house: ‘Hey, get your boy off the street.’ They left him in the street, people who would be his friends,” explains Cole’s older brother Cory Hagan.

Court documents allege that two other teens lured Cole out of the party by telling him his truck had been hit. Then, 17-year-old Reid Mitchell allegedly punched Cole in the face, slammed him into concrete and threw three or four hard elbows, according to a witness. Mitchell is charged with aggravated assault.

The affidavit states that Mitchell told police there had been a build-up of hostility over “the victim’s perceived behavior towards some of their female acquaintances.”

On Tuesday, Lake Jackson police announced they had arrested two more teens in the case. Ayden Holland (17) and Logan Huber (18) have both also been charged with aggravated assault.

Police added that this case is still an active investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Lake Jackson Police at 979-415-2700.

“Unfortunately, I think there’s a good chance he will play football again someday, which was one of his biggest passions,” Cory said.

Cole is a junior at Brazoswood High School where he played as a wide receiver.

Cole’s family is offering a reward for a video of the incident that they believe will show what happened.

“There would be a video. So I went on (Facebook) and said, ‘Hey, I’ll give you $1,000 if you bring the video.’ (It’s) a lot of money for a high school student and the support was just starting to pour in,” Cory said.

With the help of the community, the reward now rises to $25,000.

In the end, Cory said he wants those involved to be held accountable.

“The kids who planned this, the kids who provoked this, the kids who had something to do with it, watched it, left it on the road. Yes, they should all be punished,” Cory said.

Brazosport ISD is aware of what happened and released the following statement earlier this week:

We are aware that a Brazoswood High School student was the victim of an off-campus attack at a Lake Jackson residence by another Brazoswood student over the weekend. The victim is seriously injured and remains in our thoughts and prayers. The student concerned is not on campus. The incident is being investigated by Lake Jackson Police. If further information comes to light as a result of the investigation, we will take action accordingly. We expect our students, staff and Brazoswood community to come together to help the victim and family. Retaliation or threats will not be tolerated and students will be charged to the fullest extent of the law. This event did not take place on campus, but we will have additional police officers and escorts available for students to assist them on campus starting Monday, December 6.

After being sedated and on a ventilator all weekend, Cole’s family said he can now breathe on his own. According to a Facebook post from Cory, “They got him out of bed to take a few steps (Monday).”

A community prayer vigil will be held at Freeport Community Park on Wednesday, December 8 at 6:30 PM.