Cannot give certainty about safety of Chinese tennis player Shuai: IOC





After five weeks of safety concerns for tennis player Peng Shuai in China, the The IOC’s two video calls with the Grand Slam doubles champion are the only reported contacts Peng has had with people outside of China since Nov. 2, when she sent a message on social media alleging she had been sexually assaulted by a former top official. of the Communist Party. Critics have argued that the IOC is allowing a cover by China ahead of the state-backed project to host the Beijing Winter Olympics in February. The IOC received more questions about Peng on Tuesday during its first press conference since the Women’s Tennis Association, which has been unable to speak to her, suspended all of its tournaments in China. We cannot give you absolute certainty about anything, IOC spokesman Mark Adams said on Tuesday. All we can do is do our best in the process that we believe is in the best interest of the athlete’s well-being. The Olympic body has repeatedly cited its policy of quiet diplomacy as the most promising side with China, whose leader has met and spoke directly with IOC President Thomas Bach since Beijing was chosen to host in 2015. Bach took part in the first video call with Peng, a three-time Olympian, on November 21. The conversation lasted 30 minutes and also involved IOC members from China and a representative of an athlete. The IOC was criticized after both video calls for failing to provide video footage or transcripts of the talks, raising doubts as to whether Peng could speak or travel freely. We can make no guarantees and we don’t know the full facts, Adams said, pointing to a promise from both sides that Peng and Bach will meet for dinner in Beijing in January. It’s a full roadmap to at least trying to keep in touch and see where she is. The WTA’s stance on China was taken after talks with current and former players, and was publicly endorsed last week by Olympic tennis champion Belinda Bencic. On social media, the hashtag WhereIsPengShuai has been trending and has gained support from tennis greats like Serena Williams, Martina Navratilova and Roger Federer. Asked Tuesday why Peng hasn’t spoken to tennis players or WTA leaders, Adams said, “Obviously I can’t answer that because I really don’t know. Bach did not participate in the online press conference, but the German news agency dpa published an interview with the Olympic leader on Tuesday. And I can assure you that all aspects of this matter are being discussed with the Chinese side, Bach said, pointing to talks with Chinese sports organizations and official bodies. The senior IOC member overseeing Olympic preparations in Beijing, Juan Antonio Samaranch, answered questions and said it was necessary to be discreet. We must respect her desire for discretion, even at this very difficult time in her life. And that’s what we’re going to do, Samaranch said at the press conference. The IOC has repeatedly avoided using words that refer directly to Peng’s allegations, or the possibility that she may have restricted her freedom. Instead, statements after the video calls only mentioned her situation. (Only the headline and image of this report may have been reworked by Business Standard staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from a syndicated feed.)

