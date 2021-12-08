Start 5: Women’s Basketball @ Penn State

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.– Rutgers women’s basketball (4-6, 0-1) faces the first Big Ten road test at Penn State (4-5, 0-1) on Thu. 9th December at 7pm at the Bryce Jordan Center and will be streamed live on B1G+ .Rutgers has won his previous four Big Ten road openers dating back to 2017-18.

Check out B1G+ (Preston Shoemaker and Andrew Destin)

Listen on WRSU88.7 FM (Gideon Fox and Shaun Nadkarni)

The 5 things to know

Penn State is 4-5 after opening Big Ten play on Monday with a 70-40 loss to No. 6 Indiana.

The Lady Lions started 3-0 before dropping five of their next six, including four in a row en route to Rutgers’ game.

Junior guard Makenna Marisa (21.3ppg – 10th in NCAA, 2nd in B1G) scored a minimum of 11 points in all nine games this season and has 20+ points in six games. Marisa was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 22 for a triple-double in Penn State’s 120-51 win over Delaware State on Nov. 16, and followed on Nov. 21 with a performance of 29 points and eight assists. in Clemson. It was Penn State’s first triple-double since 1988.

(21.3ppg – 10th in NCAA, 2nd in B1G) scored a minimum of 11 points in all nine games this season and has 20+ points in six games. Marisa was named Co-Big Ten Player of the Week on Nov. 22 for a triple-double in Penn State’s 120-51 win over Delaware State on Nov. 16, and followed on Nov. 21 with a performance of 29 points and eight assists. in Clemson. It was Penn State’s first triple-double since 1988. Sophomore forward Ali Brigham adds 12.4 points per game and 5.2 rebounds per game.

The Scarlet Knights opened Big Ten play on Sunday with No. 8 Maryland 11 points below the season’s average, producing a rebounding margin of +7 and forcing the Terps to 15 turnovers after coming into play with the best turnover percentage of the season. NCAA. Rutgers fought with four players in Maryland for the first time this season, led by Shug Dickson’s 18 and Tyia Singleton’s second-career double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds.

Rutgers’ 4-1 opening stint ended with a heart-pounding victory for the Scarlet Knights against Harvard with an 18-point comeback, an equalizer at the end of the rules and two blocked shots in the last 30 seconds of overtime. The comeback for the win was the second largest in school history (since overcoming 22 in Providence in 1993) and equaled the fifth largest in Big Ten Conference history. In the opening game of the Paradise Jam, Rutgers nearly cleared an 18-point deficit by coming within two points of DePaul before losing 77-74. Last game out, Rutgers narrowed a 15-point deficit to four points in the fourth quarter against the defending Big Ten champion and number 8-ranked Maryland Terrapins.

The Scarlet Knights are one of only five teams in NCAA Division I with three current 1,000-point scorers on the 2021-22 roster: Osh Brown (1568), Lasha Petree (1466), and Victoria Morris (1,430) combined for 4,453 points. Jailyn Mason has 991 career points and Shug Dickson has 960. They would come in fourth and fifth, making Rutgers the only school in the country to score four or more 1,000 career points.

#Trending

Against No. 8 Maryland, Tyia Singleton posted the second double-double (10pts, 12reb) of her career and the first since the 2020-21 season finale against Ohio State. It was her fifth game in a career in which she scored in double digits and fifth in double digit rebounds.

Tyia Singleton , which finished fourth in the Big Ten in blocks last season, continues the trend in 2021-22 with a No. 4 conference ranking at 1.3 blocks per game.

Osh Brown’s 20-point, 20-rebound double-double vs. DePaul was Rutgers’ first in a game since Betnijah Laney’s 24-24 against UNC on December 5, 2014 in a 2OT game (21-20 at the end of regulation). It fell two short of Brown’s career high of 22 rebounds, which was achieved last season in the 2021 NCAA tournament, a Ball State program record.

Rutgers’ top-scoring quarter was fourth in seven of ten games this season, including twenty against Saint Peter’s, South Alabama and No. 9 Arizona, 15 against Fairfield and Stony Brook and 25 against Harvard.

The Rutgers defense has kept opponents below their scoring average in 27 of its last 29 games, and 114 of its last 124 dating back to 2017-18.

Rutgers ranks 16th in the country in both total steals (100) and total blocks (48).

Sayawni Lassiter picked up a career-high five steals against Fairfield. She has three or more steals in five games from Rutgers this season. The Florida State transfer ranks fifth in the Big Ten with 1.9 thefts per game.

Rutgers special stats show the Scarlet Knights clicking into the paint and off the couch. RU beats opponents with an average of 3.2 points in the paint and 9.1 points on the bench.

Rutgers provided 21 assists on his 22 field goals in the St. Peter’s win, setting a modern school record (since 2001-02) for the highest percentage of assisted field goals (95%).

In the St. Peter’s win, Rutgers forced the most turnover by an opponent (34) since 38 against Penn State during the 2014-15 season.

The nation’s fourth-best steals by game team last season, Rutgers grabbed 21 steals in the 2021-22 season opener, the most since Wisconsin’s 22 in Game 2 last season on December 11, 2020.

Follow Rutgers women’s basketballfacebook,TwitterandInstagram.

-RU-