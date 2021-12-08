Babar Azam bowling video: Babar Azam bowls for first time in international cricket, almost gets caught Bangladeshi batsman – watch





Babar Azam threw the last of the day. Photo: Screenshot Essentials Bangladesh hosts Pakistan in the 2nd and final test match of the series in Dhaka Babar rolled his arms in the final on day 4 and almost got a batsman caught The spinner’s right arm has fired 5 batsmen in first-class cricket After a watered-down Day 3, the game finally started in Dhaka, where visitors Pakistan started the game with a score of 188/2 on the board. The visiting side added a further 112 runs to the total before scoring 300/4 in 98.3 overs. Skipper Babar Azam played a key role in the total, scoring 76 out of 126. Azhar Ali, Fawad Alam and Mohammed Rizwan also played their part, scoring half a century to push the team to a score of 300. After declaring with a score of 300, the visiting bowlers pushed Bangladesh on the back foot early on by scalping 5 wickets for a total of 46. While the Pak bowlers were busy taking wickets, Babar also decided his arm and in international cricket for the first time. Babar sent 6 deliveries and only released 1 run. The spinner’s right arm nearly caught Taijul Islam slipping, but the ball didn’t go to the fielder. While Babar is looking for his first international wicket, he has 5 scalps in 72 first-class matches. The 27-year-old has 12 scalps in 147 List A matches and 4 wickets in 205 T20s. Pakistan looks forward to unlikely victory in 2nd Test Meanwhile, Pakistan is looking at an unlikely win in the 2nd Test match to end the series on a winning note. Thanks to the heavy rain since the start of the game, it was possible to play only 124.3 overs in 4 days. Pakistan hit 98.3 overs, while Bangladesh finished Day 4 at 76/7 in 26 overs. The visiting team needs 13 wickets on the final day to win the 2nd Test. Bangladesh only needs 24 runs to avoid a sequel and will hope to bat for a long time. On the other hand, Pakistan will hope to score quick runs and declare early to get 10 wickets in the 4th innings. The Babar Azam-led side won all three T20Is, taking an 8-wicket win in the opening Test match.

