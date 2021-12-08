Miami Football Goes All-In — Will it be enough to cure Canes’s ailments?

Congratulations, Miami.

You’ve finally decided to rejoin the world of big college football, with a financial outlay that you’ve never seen before in your own athletic department. You brought home the native son Mario Cristobal, the coach your entire fan base wanted. You’re about to convince the respected Clemson athletic director Dan Radakovich to get out of one of the best situations in all of Power 5 and get on board.

You will be celebrated for having accomplished something that would have been unimaginable even a month ago. The pats on the back will be well deserved for going out and showing the dedication this program has so desperately needed over the past 15 years.

It is becoming time. So bravo.

But it all begs the question: Will throwing in nearly $100 million to try and catch up with the rest of the mighty players by more than a decade be enough to fix Miami football?

The easy answer is no. Because Miami lacked more than just a financial commitment to football, if we’re honest. Too many voices in line with what they think is best, and too much toxicity has been a hallmark — not a bug — in Miami over the years. Simply throwing money at the problem and hiring two good people on paper won’t heal the rotten culture that has surrounded the program, seeped into its foundations, spread its tentacles and suffocate those who tried to change it.

That rotten culture led Miami officials — desperate for Cristobal — to give up decency and class and let another native son, former coach Manny Diaz, dangle in the wind for nearly two weeks while persuading someone else to leave his job. to assume.

That rotten culture sets excessive, unrealistic expectations of anyone who enters, and once the battle begins, he lights fires to watch them burn. No one gets the time to get anything done. Look at the celebrated coach Mark Richt. It had only been five years since his appointment was celebrated and former athletic director Blake James was hailed for doing what no one thought possible. But when things went bad in Year 3, the pitchforks came out and Richt resigned.

Miami is now on its third coach since 2018.

While it’s no longer time for Miami to show a greater commitment to football, it would have been nice to see that long before Richt arrived. Even when Richt was there, he had to spend $1 million of his own money to help the Hurricanes land an indoor practice facility — the last Power 5 school in the state to get one.

But that wasn’t embarrassing enough for Miami officials, who never fully understood that programs like Alabama, Ohio State, and others had cheated them not only financially, but also recruiting, stealing the best talent available. High school students in South Florida do not live in a vacuum. They see how this program is called immediately and at all times when the losses and pressure start to mount. They hear the yelling. They see the half-empty stadium.

Miami, of course, isn’t alone in the arrogance it showed by believing it didn’t need to invest in its program because it had its brand name to sell. Florida State and Florida have also suffered, which is one of the reasons why the state’s Big Three programs on a national scale have never been smaller.

What really embarrassed Miami officials enough to make change, according to multiple sources close to the program, was a… public criticism at the hands of Kirk Herbstreit on College GameDay earlier in the season, when he disapproved of the administration’s lack of support and coordination. That not only attracted the attention of university president Julio Frenk, but a whole crowd of fans who were already over the moon about another bad start to the season. Unlike previous years, when the athletics department was told to support itself financially, the university had money it was willing to spend to address the situation.

Former university president Donna Shalala helped acquire Cedars Medical Center in 2007 and transform it into the University of Miami Health System, seeing it as an investment that could bring a large stream of profits to the university.

Though controversial at the time, losing money for years, the health system generated more than $400 million in profits in its recently completed fiscal year.

That explains why Miami changed its mindset. We can all disapprove of the high salaries and buyouts and what they’ve done to the sport, or the way Cristobal and Brian Kelly and Lincoln Riley all left. Indecency has ruled the day.

But the truth is, out-of-control spending has steadily increased as the urgency to win — and at present — has escalated at all costs. University presidents have not restricted that. They fanned the flames. Frenk could no longer afford to sit on the sidelines as he did during his tenure. Miami had to get involved, and at any cost.

So while increasing the financial stake is welcome, it won’t be enough. The way Miami supports its team in all other ways needs to change too. That starts with a fan base still living as if Miami just won a national championship and isn’t even 20 years away from its last title.

Mario Cristobal will have the resources he needs in Miami, but will he win fast enough? Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Cristobal will raise the bar in recruiting and he will be given the resources to bring in an elite staff. He also inherits a young team full of outstanding players, including ACC Rookie of the Year Tyler Van Dyke. A group that did not stop at Diaz even after a 2-4 start. But what happens when there is a struggle on the field and a difficult adjustment period ensues? Will Cristobal have the time and patience in a winner-take-all environment?

While Cristobal won in Oregon, he also lost games embarrassingly, and it doesn’t take long to find them on the schedule, starting with Stanford this year and then two heavy losses to Utah, including a no-show in the Pac – 12 title game.

Cristobal needs to set realistic expectations, and the fans need to understand and accept that he’s not going to wave a magic wand and get Miami all the way back in a few months. Anyone who has seen the dysfunctional way this quest went will fully understand that Miami is not a place where there is one strong leader that everyone follows. Miami is a place filled with many people who have voices, some louder than others, and have lacked unity of purpose for years.

Getting the money might just be the easy part of it all.