Sports
Guentzel and Carter Strike Twice, Penguins Crunch the Kraken, 6-1
The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-5) won their second game in a row when they sent another team to beat. The Penguins scored three times in the first five minutes, even though there were a few soft. Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel scored a couple of goals when the penguins quick attack resurfaced late in the second period.
The Penguins sailed past the Seattle Kraken (9-14-2), 6-1 at Climate Pledge Arena.
The Penguins earned a small fee from the hockey gods. The Penguins scored three goals on their first four shots in the opening 5:07 of the first period. None were particularly sweet goals, and Seattle goalkeeper Phillipp Grubauer probably wanted two, if not all three, of the goals back.
Less than two minutes into the game, Penguins center Jeff Carter (6) unwrapped his early Christmas present when Grubauer deflected Carter’s centering pass into the net. That is an own goal and gave the Penguins a quick lead.
Minutes later, Brian Dumoulin’s point shot bounced off Kraken defender Jamie Oleksiak, and the puck dribbled through Grubauer’s five holes. Sidney Crosby (4) tapped the ball into the empty net when the ball landed next to the goal line, behind the keeper.
The goal extended Crosby’s scoring streak to six games and Guentzel’s to 13. Guentzel has a point in every road race (12) this season, setting a franchise record of 12 in a row to start a season. Dumoulin’s assist was his 100th point in his career.
And 26 seconds after Crosby scored, Danton Heinen (7) had a clean wrist from the high lock. It deviated from a defender, although it didn’t change direction.
Seattle coach Dave Hakstol gave Grubauer a seat and Joey Daccord was thrown in the deep end, just his 12th NHL game of his career. Daccord made some nice saves, including one to Carter at clear range. Seattle rallied in the first period to beat the Penguins 10-8, but the Penguins defeated them 8-3.
Pittsburgh Penguins backup goalkeeper Casey DeSmith made his fifth start this season. He stopped every shot until longtime Penguins nemesis Jordan Eberle completed a delayed penalty shoot-out in which the Penguins stopped playing but Seattle didn’t. Eberle (12) got past Zach Aston-Reese, behind John Marino and beat Dominik Simon to the net for the repositioned goal.
Daccord was pretty good in relief. The score could have been worse, especially as the Seattle Kraken pushed through in the third period. Daccord stopped Kasperi Kapanen near the crease and Dominik Simon at the firing end of a two-on-one.
The Penguins scored a couple of goals in the last two minutes of the second period to end the tension.
The red-hot Jake Guentzel was the receiver of Evan Rodrigues’ smooth pass by the defender on a two-on-one. Guentzel (14) paused and pulled Daccord to the ice, and Guentzel put his hood over the wrist.
Just 23 seconds later, the Penguins converted what became a three-for-one rush. Daccord stopped Kris Letang, but Jeff Carter scored his second goal (7) when he shot Oleksiak’s rebound into the net with one hand.
However, the Penguins scored one more run in the third period when the Seattle defenders took chances.
Evan Rodrigues again fed the evil sea monster Jake Guentzel. On a three-on-two, Rodrigues didn’t pass to Sidney Crosby on the left, but backhanded a pass to Guentzel on the right. Guentzel (15) kicked the puck to his stick and in the same movement ripped the shot from the top corner.
Game set and match.
Daccord made 23 saves on 26 shots. DeSmith took his first win of the season when he stopped 28 of 29 shots.
Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin were a team-high plus-4. Jake Guentzel also had an assist in a three point game (2-1-3). Heinen also had three points (1-2-3).
The Penguins have a travel day and practice for a few days in Pittsburgh before finishing the road trip on Friday in Washington DC against the rival Capitals of the Metropolitan Division.
Sources
2/ https://pittsburghhockeynow.com/pittsburgh-penguins-jake-guentzel-jeff-carter-crunch-seattle-kraken-6-1/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos