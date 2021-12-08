Guentzel and Carter Strike Twice, Penguins Crunch the Kraken, 6-1

The Pittsburgh Penguins (12-8-5) won their second game in a row when they sent another team to beat. The Penguins scored three times in the first five minutes, even though there were a few soft. Jeff Carter and Jake Guentzel scored a couple of goals when the penguins quick attack resurfaced late in the second period.

The Penguins sailed past the Seattle Kraken (9-14-2), 6-1 at Climate Pledge Arena.

The Penguins earned a small fee from the hockey gods. The Penguins scored three goals on their first four shots in the opening 5:07 of the first period. None were particularly sweet goals, and Seattle goalkeeper Phillipp Grubauer probably wanted two, if not all three, of the goals back.

Less than two minutes into the game, Penguins center Jeff Carter (6) unwrapped his early Christmas present when Grubauer deflected Carter’s centering pass into the net. That is an own goal and gave the Penguins a quick lead.

Minutes later, Brian Dumoulin’s point shot bounced off Kraken defender Jamie Oleksiak, and the puck dribbled through Grubauer’s five holes. Sidney Crosby (4) tapped the ball into the empty net when the ball landed next to the goal line, behind the keeper.

The goal extended Crosby’s scoring streak to six games and Guentzel’s to 13. Guentzel has a point in every road race (12) this season, setting a franchise record of 12 in a row to start a season. Dumoulin’s assist was his 100th point in his career.

And 26 seconds after Crosby scored, Danton Heinen (7) had a clean wrist from the high lock. It deviated from a defender, although it didn’t change direction.

Seattle coach Dave Hakstol gave Grubauer a seat and Joey Daccord was thrown in the deep end, just his 12th NHL game of his career. Daccord made some nice saves, including one to Carter at clear range. Seattle rallied in the first period to beat the Penguins 10-8, but the Penguins defeated them 8-3.

Pittsburgh Penguins backup goalkeeper Casey DeSmith made his fifth start this season. He stopped every shot until longtime Penguins nemesis Jordan Eberle completed a delayed penalty shoot-out in which the Penguins stopped playing but Seattle didn’t. Eberle (12) got past Zach Aston-Reese, behind John Marino and beat Dominik Simon to the net for the repositioned goal.

Daccord was pretty good in relief. The score could have been worse, especially as the Seattle Kraken pushed through in the third period. Daccord stopped Kasperi Kapanen near the crease and Dominik Simon at the firing end of a two-on-one.

The Penguins scored a couple of goals in the last two minutes of the second period to end the tension.

The red-hot Jake Guentzel was the receiver of Evan Rodrigues’ smooth pass by the defender on a two-on-one. Guentzel (14) paused and pulled Daccord to the ice, and Guentzel put his hood over the wrist.

Just 23 seconds later, the Penguins converted what became a three-for-one rush. Daccord stopped Kris Letang, but Jeff Carter scored his second goal (7) when he shot Oleksiak’s rebound into the net with one hand.

However, the Penguins scored one more run in the third period when the Seattle defenders took chances.

Evan Rodrigues again fed the evil sea monster Jake Guentzel. On a three-on-two, Rodrigues didn’t pass to Sidney Crosby on the left, but backhanded a pass to Guentzel on the right. Guentzel (15) kicked the puck to his stick and in the same movement ripped the shot from the top corner.

Game set and match.

Daccord made 23 saves on 26 shots. DeSmith took his first win of the season when he stopped 28 of 29 shots.

Kris Letang and Brian Dumoulin were a team-high plus-4. Jake Guentzel also had an assist in a three point game (2-1-3). Heinen also had three points (1-2-3).

The Penguins have a travel day and practice for a few days in Pittsburgh before finishing the road trip on Friday in Washington DC against the rival Capitals of the Metropolitan Division.