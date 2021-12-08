Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy returns to work after 10-day COVID-19 protocols





FRISCO, Texas — Dallas Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy, who tested positive for COVID-19, will return to work Thursday as his team prepares for Sunday’s big NFC East game against the Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. “The protocol experience was a learning experience to say the least, but I feel great. I’m ready to go,” McCarthy said. “Honestly, I think it’s more of a technical issue with the testing process keeping me out for the full 10 days. So my arrival will be tomorrow morning. Actually, I think I might go tonight at midnight, 12:01 am.” McCarthy watched from a hotel in Frisco as the Cowboys defeated the New Orleans Saints on December 2. Since being placed in the COVID protocols, he has virtually led the meetings with players and coaches. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn served as head coach against the Saints.

1 Related Offensive line coaches Joe Philbin and Jeff Blasko, offensive assistant Scott Tolzien and strength and conditioning coaches Harold Nash and Kendall Smith are back at The Star after also missing the Saints game. The Cowboys weight room reopened last Friday. Players can eat meals at the facility and meetings will be held in person. The only player left on the reserve/COVID-19 list is rookie cornerback Nahshon Wright, who is expected to be free on Friday. “We’re back to pretty normal protocol,” McCarthy said. “We’ve even expanded some meeting rooms just to be extra careful. We’ve been able to have bigger rooms for our O-line and D-line is probably the only major change.” McCarthy has been staying at a hotel since Nov. 26 and admits to getting a little restless. ‘I’m getting out. I’m going for a walk,’ he said. “I’m not a big fan of the phone, and this really tested my patience, because I feel like I’m on the phone and calling Zoom, so…” McCarthy said he will be staying at the hotel a little longer with four family members who tested positive for COVID, but said they are all doing well. “We just want to make sure we have our home space 100% free before we have everyone back home,” he said. The good news for the Cowboys is that McCarthy only missed one game, not a playoff game like Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski did when he was out for his team’s wildcard win against the Pittsburgh Steelers last season. . “I’m just thankful it’s behind me and honestly I can go back to work full-time,” McCarthy said. “It’s definitely a challenge, not being there every day, especially with what’s right in front of us, the Washington challenge. I’ll definitely see it as a silver lining, because obviously I’m not dealing with [testing] for the next 90 days.”

