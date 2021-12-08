Jeff Tedford Returns as Fresno State’s Head Football Coach





FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A familiar face has returned to head the Fresno State soccer team: Jeff Tedford. The head coach of the Bulldogs from 2017-2019, Tedford is once again the head coach of the team. He replaces Kalen DeBoer, who was hired as head football coach at the University of Washington on November 29. Tedford, who hired DeBoer as his offensive coordinator for the 2017 season, went 26-14 in three seasons with the Bulldogs. That included flipping a program that finished 1-11 in 2016 to a team with ten wins in 2017. In 2018, the Mountain West Bulldogs were champions. On December 6, 2019, Jeff Tedford stepped down as Fresno State head coach for health reasons. “While I appreciate football and everything it’s brought me, all the relationships with players, coaches, the community, all that, I’ve been told that the stress and anxiety of this job doesn’t match well with some of my heart problems,” he said. him that day. Tedford faced a major health problem for the second time in five years. In 2014, he had an angioplasty while serving as the offensive coordinator for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Shortly after his decision to retire from the Bulldogs in 2019, Tedford traveled to the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota to undergo a heart ablation procedure. The procedure, which was carried out in January 2020, was successful. In late November, a respected college football writer tweeted that Tedford was interested in a return to college football: Sources: Long-time college coach Jeff Tedford has expressed an interest in returning to coaching in college. Tedford, 60, stepped down in 2019 due to health issues. He has recovered from a heart procedure and is feeling energized. Tedford went 108-71 in 14 seasons with Cal and Fresno. — Piet Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 24, 2021 Fresno State is the home of Jeff Tedford. He played quarterback for the Bulldogs from 1981 to 1982, and after a six-year pro career in the Canadian Football League, he returned to Fresno State as a volunteer assistant coach. In the early 1990s, he returned as a full-time assistant, transitioning from quarterbacks coach to offensive coordinator. Jeff Tedford has a career coaching record of 108-71. He is the all-time winning coach in Cal football history and has been named Conference Coach of the Year three times: twice with Cal (2002, 2004) and once with Fresno State (2017).

