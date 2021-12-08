Tennis tournament supports work of Goodfellows Club | Functions

Next year will be the 20th Annual Goodfellows Tennis Tournament, held each year in Owensboro to not only benefit the Goodfellows Club, but also to honor the memory of former Daviess County resident and tennis player Luke Woodward, who died of a brain aneurysm during his senior year of law school.

The tournament is led by former Goodfellows board member Janie Walther, who remains the club’s tennis tournament coordinator.

Walther said the Woodwards family were supporters of the Goodfellows Club, and in honor of that support and his tennis reputation, she thought hosting an annual tennis tournament would be a good way to continue his legacy.

His mom and dad were both Goodfellows members, so we merged it into the Goodfellows Club Luke Woodward Classic, she said.

Walther, a tennis coach at Apollo High School, said the tournament brings people from all over the area to play each summer, with about 120-150 people participating each year.

She said friends of Woodwards have also made it a habit to stop by every year to participate in the tournament to commemorate him.

Participation, she said, is fairly affordable, but some also get sponsorships ranging from $250-$1,000.

The three-day event is held every year around late July to early August.

This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Owensboro Tennis Complex and Moreland Park. Walther said she expects it to be a good year despite the lingering effects of COVID-19.

Although the latter tournament saw slightly fewer entrants, it was one of the few Goodfellows fundraisers to continue during the pandemic, helping the club continue its important work.

