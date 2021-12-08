Sports
Tennis tournament supports work of Goodfellows Club | Functions
Next year will be the 20th Annual Goodfellows Tennis Tournament, held each year in Owensboro to not only benefit the Goodfellows Club, but also to honor the memory of former Daviess County resident and tennis player Luke Woodward, who died of a brain aneurysm during his senior year of law school.
The tournament is led by former Goodfellows board member Janie Walther, who remains the club’s tennis tournament coordinator.
Walther said the Woodwards family were supporters of the Goodfellows Club, and in honor of that support and his tennis reputation, she thought hosting an annual tennis tournament would be a good way to continue his legacy.
His mom and dad were both Goodfellows members, so we merged it into the Goodfellows Club Luke Woodward Classic, she said.
Walther, a tennis coach at Apollo High School, said the tournament brings people from all over the area to play each summer, with about 120-150 people participating each year.
She said friends of Woodwards have also made it a habit to stop by every year to participate in the tournament to commemorate him.
Participation, she said, is fairly affordable, but some also get sponsorships ranging from $250-$1,000.
The three-day event is held every year around late July to early August.
This year’s tournament is scheduled for July 29-31 at the Owensboro Tennis Complex and Moreland Park. Walther said she expects it to be a good year despite the lingering effects of COVID-19.
Although the latter tournament saw slightly fewer entrants, it was one of the few Goodfellows fundraisers to continue during the pandemic, helping the club continue its important work.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. You can also donate online via goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/contribute. Or text RollCall to 41444.
Goodfellows Roll Call, December 8, 2021
Previously reported $15,751.83
Bob and Sue Bastin $1,100
In Memory of Larry Young and Brett Fredericks by KJ Harney $1,000
In Memory of George and Anna Helm $1,000
In Memory of Bill and Nancy Hurley, and Mary Jeanne and Pete Dewey $1,000
Sherri and Scott Plain, Jr. $500
Ernest and Nadine Shock $500
In Memory of Kenneth H. Knight and Laura B. Knight, and Conrad C. Embry and Roberta J. Embry $500
In Memory of Tom Foster, Mike Foster and John Allen Foster by Kathy and David Patton $350
In Memory of John and Betty Yager $300
In loving memory of Peggy Howard by Dr. Howard $250
In Memory of Don Gross by Dave and Hester Cronin $200
In Memory of Inez Winstead and Sally Wilford $200
Doris Black $100
In Memory of Tom Johnson by Larry and Julie Johnson $100
Office Furniture and Forms LLC $100
Anonymous $100
Women’s Club of Owensboro Inc. $100
In Memory of Ida Wood $100
Rich and Janet Suwanski $100
In Memory of My Husband, Donnie Barker $100
In memory of my husband, James Lony
Thomson by Henrietta Thomson $100
dr. Robert and Linda Knight $100
In Memory of Joe and Catherine Conkright $100
In Memory of Marvin and Pauline Melhiser $100
In Memory of Virgil C. King, Jr., Mary Onstott King and Virgil Clifton Halley $75
Fred and Barbara Bradley $50
In honor and memory of our members who passed Settle Memorial’s Open Door Sunday School class $50
In Memory of Justin Adcock by the LeCates Family $25
In loving memory of Jim Burns by wife and family $25
Total as of December 8, 2021 $24,076.83
