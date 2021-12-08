Colorado College hockey team has family ties to the Stanley Cup





Hockey is family. That’s especially true for the Colorado College hockey team. Three players, Brett Chorske, Danny Weight and Matt Vernon are the sons of Stanley Cup Champions: “We talk about it all the time. The hockey world is a very small world. You always overlap with other players who are parents or “It’s pretty cool to bond over that and have our fathers who also know each other and who played against each other,” said Colorado College striker Brett Chorske. CC goalkeeper Matt Vernon added: “I’m pretty sure my dad already played in a cup final when he was my age, so that was quite tough. I know I was always more of a late bloomer. I honestly didn’t think I was that good at hockey until I turned 20.” Matt Vernon’s father, Mike, spent 19 years in the NHL, was a five-time all-star and two-time champion goalkeeper, winning the Cup with the Calgary Flames in 1989 and the Detroit Red Wings in 1997. Brett’s father, Tom Chorske, played thirteen seasons in the NHL and helped the New Jersey Devils to the title in 1995. Then there’s Danny Weight, unlike his teammates, he was around to watch his father, Doug Weight, win the Stanley Cup with the Carolinas Hurricanes in 2006 ,,I remember we ran to the ice after the win. I saw all the players, and that was very special; be down there after they all lifted the cup. That was something I will never forget. I think that pushed me a bit and worked as motivation. His mind for the game is just incredible. I try to take it all in. Everything I’ve learned is from him and the other coaches growing up, but mostly from him,” Colorado College forward, Doug Weight says. “I hope to follow in the footsteps of the pros. I just take my own time to get there,” Vernon says. “When I got to know the game and everything, and understand how cool and crazy it is that he could actually win that, it kind of put everything in perspective,” says Chorske: “It’s really interesting that all three of us ended up here. All our fathers have won the cup. It’s pretty cool,” Weight says.

