Alex Carey baggy green presentation, Adam Gilchrist, video, watch





The baggy green is one of the most prestigious items to be awarded in Australian sport and its rare presentation is always a special moment. Australia has long followed the tradition of having a past Test great present the baggy green to a debutant the morning before a game. Wednesday was no different, as Australian legend Adam Gilchrist presented a cap to Alex Green, who will wear the gloves against England at the Gabba, turning 461 as test player. What was different, however, was that the exchange was broadcast over a microphone from Gilchrist, sending shivers down the spines of Australian cricket fans across the country. Watch the full speech in the video player below! The biggest rivalry in the sport is just around the corner and you can catch the Ashes live and without commercials while playing. New to Kayo? Start your free trial today > FIRST TEST LIVE: England pulls shock ax in 1156-wicket gamble, 15-year-old Ashes first AS LARGEST NO 1: I’m not gonna score a run Epic redemption that no one saw coming BURNING QUESTIONS: How Ashes will be a last resort as Cummins gets a big call for the first time < style="display:block;padding-top:56.4972%"/> Jimmy Anderson misses first Ashes test | 02:50 After being introduced by coach Justin Langer, Gilchrist gave an impassioned speech about what a privilege it is to reward the baggy green as a former player. Speaking to Carey, he added: Mate, you deserve this. Rest assured you deserve this, there is absolutely no way this is being spread lightly. It was a brave journey, you walked away from one journey (playing AFL) and bravely resumed another dream and here you fulfill that dream today. Absolutely fantastic. The main thing about this cap is that it is highly valued, but not for a moment is there a sense of entitlement that comes with it. It doesn’t make you more special than anyone else in society. But what I’ll say is that if you play with humility, if you play with integrity, honesty, and complete dedication to this group of people here – and I know you will – and a sense of fun, the people in society will ride with you through the highs and, probably more importantly, when the lows and challenges come, they will carry you. Watch the full speech in the video player above!

