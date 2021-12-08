Sports
Football rules experts agree: controversy over Kenny Pickett’s fake slide must be addressed ‘with immediate effect’
Former NFL umpire and current CBS rules analyst Gene Steratore weighs in on the fake slide controversy surrounding Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.
Pickett calmed the Wake Forest defenders during an open field run in the first quarter of Saturday’s ACC Championship game when it looked like he was about to give himself up on a slide.
When the Demon Deacons defenders slowed down, Pickett kept running and scored a touchdown.
THAT FAKE SLIDE????@KennyPickett10‘s career-long 58-yard TD run gives Pitt an early lead ????
Watch ???? ABC#H2P #BeatWake pic.twitter.com/Otsj2pomNy
— Pitt Football (@Pitt_FB) December 5, 2021
“It was on purpose”, pickett said:. “I just started slowing down and accelerating and getting ready to slide. I just saw their body language and they just stopped too.
“I have never done that. I just kept going after I started sliding initially. ”
Steratore thinks a rule change in college football is in order. Utilities.
“I wish they would make a rule change immediately to get rid of it,” Steratore continued WDVE Tuesday morning. “Just make it a dead game. I’d like them to do that now so they don’t end up in that situation again at the Bowls and the National Championships.”
That said, Steratore doesn’t blame the Heisman Trophy finalist for being off the track.
“It’s not in the rulebook,” Steratore continued. “It has never been addressed. So kudos to him for being an innovative thinker who reads a fine line in the rules and finds a way to gain an advantage—legally and by the rule—until they change it.
Meanwhile, Fox analyst — and former NFL Vice President of Officiating — Dean Blandino had a different take. He suggested that the rule Steratore technically asks does exist. And he said the in-game officials would have been within their rights to blow the game to death.
I know the direction for the umpires going to the Bowl games will be as soon as you see a player start sliding those feet first. Kill it. No questions asked. @MikePereira and @DeanBlandino break the rules around Kenny Pickett’s fake slide against Wake Forest pic.twitter.com/FnxKEpZ2At
— FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 7, 2021
“The college rule is different than the NFL rule,” Blandino said. “As a college rule, once you start the slide – one that breaks you down – and your backside starts to go to the floor. It’s over. The officials should kill it. End the play. You can play the football “Don’t advance. You can’t fiddle with it. You basically become a defenseless player. And that’s basically what Pickett did.”
When I contacted Steratore, he said the nuance that exists between college and pro rules is when and where NFL officials spot the ball, and how much longer defenders are protected from drawing flags.
In the NFL, Steratore said, the provision of a slide is more about contacting a ball carrier’s body with the ground, as opposed to the initiation of the slide act in college as described by Blandino.
Regardless, both Blandino and Steratore encouraged college football executives to emphasize to officials that the act of a slide should kill the game to prevent confused and frustrated defenders taking runs on quarterbacks who may or may not try. fool them like Pickett did.
As Blandino warned, “copycat” attempts by quarterbacks will likely be seen after Pickett successfully makes the switch.
“I know the direction of officials going into the Bowl games and the CFP will be as soon as you see a player start sliding that foot first. Kill it. No questions were asked,” said Blandino.
Tim Benz is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Tim at [email protected] or via Twitter. All tweets could be reposted. All emails are subject to publication unless otherwise noted.
