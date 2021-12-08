Sports
Montez Sweat tests positive for COVID-19, won’t play for Washington vs. Cowboys in week 14
The Washington Football Team won’t be getting Montez Sweat back on the field this week after all. The soccer team announced on Wednesday that it put Sweat on its reserve/COVID-19 list.
The sweat has been pouring out since Week 8 when he suffered a broken jaw during the team’s loss to the Denver Broncos. He was initially set to potentially return from an injured reserve against Dallas this week, but will instead be out for the big league game.
Until report from NFL.com, Sweat is unvaccinated, meaning he must be quarantined for at least 10 days. That gives him just enough time to potentially make his comeback in Week 15 against the Eagles, although it may be difficult for him to play after not practicing at all this week or next week after being out since Week 8.
Out of season, Sweat spoke about why he was not vaccinated and how he did not support the team’s efforts to convince players to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “I haven’t contracted COVID yet,” Sweat said at the time. “I don’t see myself treating COVID until I actually get COVID.”
Sweat was apparently unaware that vaccines are not used to treat COVID-19, but to reduce the chances of contracting, transmitting or experiencing symptoms if someone does contract COVID-19.
Washington coach Ron Rivera, a cancer survivor who is immunocompromised and thus more vulnerable to extreme outcomes if he caught the virus, said at the time that he respected Sweat’s decision, even if he didn’t agree. “I’m not going to berate anyone for having a disagreement,” Rivera said. “The young man must make his own decision.”
