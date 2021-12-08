College football rankings: Alabama climbs to No. 1, Notre Dame in CBS Sports top five 130

A 57-day run as the No. 1 team in CBS Sports 130 — our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team — has come to an end for Georgia. The new team at the top is a program perhaps best known for the No. 1 spot in this ranking, Alabama, after the Crimson Tide defeated the Bulldogs in Atlanta on Saturday to claim the SEC championship.

The Crimson Tide started the year at No. 1 on CBS Sports 130, but fell to No. 4 after losing to Texas A&M as an underdog for nearly three touchdowns. Alabama moved up and down through the top five as it took both easy wins against quality opponents (Ole Miss) and head-scratching nail biters against teams that preferred to beat handily (LSU). Sometimes Alabama fell, sometimes it was jumped by another contender after an impressive performance. But ever since the Aggies disrupted the Tide, Georgia has held the top spot in our rankings.

We tend to think of these Alabama-Georgia matchups as title fights, and so the Crimson Tide had to beat the Bulldogs to take the title. After that, our voters had no problem moving Alabama from number 4 to number 1, jumping over Michigan, Cincinnati and Georgia, which dropped just two places to number 3.

As you might expect, there aren’t many major changes in the rankings after Championship Week given the number of inactive teams, but Utah State and Northern Illinois saw some of the biggest jumps after the conference championship wins, and some of the conference losers from the title game did give up places when we closed the CBS Sports 130 for the regular season. For more information on the biggest movers in this week’s rankings, check out the Mover’s Report below the top 25 table.

We will again be collecting ballots from the experts at CBS Sports and 247Sports after the bowl season for a final 2021 ranking of each FBS team. By doing this, teams will have an opportunity to improve or resign, sometimes dramatically, before solidifying our minds for the season. For now, though, this is how the entire FBS landscape piles up from #1 all the way to #130.

College football pundits from CBS Sports and 247Sports contribute weekly ballots, which are averaged together for our rankings. You can see the top 25 below and 26-130 on our ranking page.

1 Alabama 12-1 4 2 Michigan 12-1 2 3 Georgia 12-1 1 4 Cincinnati 13-0 3 5 our lady 11-1 6 6 Ohio state 10-2 7 7 Baylor 11-2 8 8 State of Oklahoma 11-2 5 9 be miss 10-2 9 10 Michigan state 10-2 10 11 Utah 10-3 16 12 Pittsburgh 11-2 14 13 Oklahoma 10-2 11 14 BYU 10-2 13 15 Oregon 10-3 12 16 Louisiana 12-1 21 17 NC state 9-3 19 18 Iowa 10-3 17 19 Houston 11-2 18 20 Wake Forest 10-3 15 21 UTSA 12-1 22 22 Clemson 9-3 23 23 Wisconsin 8-4 25 24 Arkansas 8-4 24 25 Texas A&M 8-4 28

Biggest movers

No. 29 State of Utah (+18): The state of San Diego boasted one of the toughest defenses in the West of the Mountains and hadn’t dropped more than 31 points all season until Utah lost 46 of them to the Aztecs in a lopsided conference championship win. Blake Anderson’s success with the Aggies was one of the big stories of the 2021 season, and now 10-3 with a conference title, it’s no surprise they make the biggest jump of the week in our rankings.

The state of San Diego boasted one of the toughest defenses in the West of the Mountains and hadn’t dropped more than 31 points all season until Utah lost 46 of them to the Aztecs in a lopsided conference championship win. Blake Anderson’s success with the Aggies was one of the big stories of the 2021 season, and now 10-3 with a conference title, it’s no surprise they make the biggest jump of the week in our rankings. No. 52 Northern Illinois (+11): Like the state of Utah, Northern Illinois started the year with expectations well below expectations of what the Huskies would achieve in 2021. Kent State was only a narrow favorite in the MAC title game and a NIU win shouldn’t have come as a shock, but the win served as validation for the team’s success. The Huskies won seven games by one score in 2021, but the capper in Detroit against Kent State never wavered as NIU jumped to a 17-0 lead at halftime and rode to an 18-point win.

Like the state of Utah, Northern Illinois started the year with expectations well below expectations of what the Huskies would achieve in 2021. Kent State was only a narrow favorite in the MAC title game and a NIU win shouldn’t have come as a shock, but the win served as validation for the team’s success. The Huskies won seven games by one score in 2021, but the capper in Detroit against Kent State never wavered as NIU jumped to a 17-0 lead at halftime and rode to an 18-point win. No. 11 Utah (+5): Two resounding wins against Oregon in the space of three weeks saw the Utes finally get past those early season losses that weighed them down in the rankings. Now Rose Bowl-tied for the first time, Kyle Whittingham and this Utah program have staked their claim as one of the forces in the Pac-12 and a program that will benefit everyone — yes, including the new Lincoln Riley-led USC Trojans — – must pass by if they have conference title requests.

Two resounding wins against Oregon in the space of three weeks saw the Utes finally get past those early season losses that weighed them down in the rankings. Now Rose Bowl-tied for the first time, Kyle Whittingham and this Utah program have staked their claim as one of the forces in the Pac-12 and a program that will benefit everyone — yes, including the new Lincoln Riley-led USC Trojans — – must pass by if they have conference title requests. No. 16 Louisiana (+5): It’s hard to beat a team twice in one season, but Louisiana did just that against a good Appalachian State team, sending Billy Napier to Florida and all the seniors of this Ragin’ Cajuns team with a program-confirming victory. Both the coach and roster management have built Louisiana over the years, so to cap off the journey with an outright Sun Belt title, the trophy case gives some hardware to represent those efforts.

It’s hard to beat a team twice in one season, but Louisiana did just that against a good Appalachian State team, sending Billy Napier to Florida and all the seniors of this Ragin’ Cajuns team with a program-confirming victory. Both the coach and roster management have built Louisiana over the years, so to cap off the journey with an outright Sun Belt title, the trophy case gives some hardware to represent those efforts. No. 20 Wake Forest (-5): The Demon Deacons are proud of winning the turnover battle, but a torrent of interceptions against Pitt broke what was a back and forth game in the second half of the ACC Championship Game. A drop in the rankings was predicted, though something seemed too dramatically unlikely, as Wake Forest’s 10-win resume includes a win over an NC State team that our voters highly value.

The Demon Deacons are proud of winning the turnover battle, but a torrent of interceptions against Pitt broke what was a back and forth game in the second half of the ACC Championship Game. A drop in the rankings was predicted, though something seemed too dramatically unlikely, as Wake Forest’s 10-win resume includes a win over an NC State team that our voters highly value. No. 33 Appalachian State (-6): The level of competition was better for Appalachian State than the first loss to Louisiana, but the two results — a combined score of 65-29 — point to a rift between these two teams. The Mountaineers deserve attention in the top-30, especially with the way they did business during the 10-win season, but the loss dropped them just a few places outside that line.

The level of competition was better for Appalachian State than the first loss to Louisiana, but the two results — a combined score of 65-29 — point to a rift between these two teams. The Mountaineers deserve attention in the top-30, especially with the way they did business during the 10-win season, but the loss dropped them just a few places outside that line. No. 27 San Diego State (-7): For a team that prides itself on defense, punting, field position and football, a double-digit deficit caused problems for the state of San Diego. The Aztecs didn’t even reach the end zone until the 46-13 loss was already in for Utah State, and an adjustment to that result was necessary given the performance.

Check out the rest of CBS Sports 130: Teams ranked 26-130