Former New Orleans Saints player Glenn Foster Jr. dies after arrest and fight with police





REFORM, Ala. — Alabama authorities investigate after former NFL player Glenn Foster Jr. died in custody after a high-speed chase that resulted in his arrest and then a fight involving officers at the county jail where he was being held. The 31-year-old former New Orleans Saints player died Monday in a medical facility in Northport, Alabama, senior Alabama Trooper Reginal King told The Tuscaloosa News. While handcuffed, Foster fought a Pickens County sheriff’s deputy and a correctional officer, injuring the deputy’s nose and hand, according to court records obtained by The Associated Press. Foster first appeared before Pickens County District Judge Samuel Junkin, where he was “uncooperative and refused to answer questions” except demanded an attorney, the judge wrote. Based on police observations and how Foster behaved, the judge said Foster was “mentally unstable and a danger to himself and others” and ordered him to be held without a band for a mental evaluation. But what happened from that time until his death was a mystery. Few other details have been released. Relatives of Foster say they fear officials may have delayed life-saving care for him despite knowing he had been in prison and may have a mental health crisis, they told The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate. “I can’t get my son back, but we want those responsible to pay for this,” his mother, Sabrina Foster, told the news organization. Foster had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder when he was about 20, but had largely managed the illness before arrest, Foster’s father, Glenn Foster Sr., told the news channel. The arrest happened while his son was driving to Atlanta on business, his father said. Foster was arrested Sunday afternoon in the small town of Reform, Alabama, on charges of reckless danger and resisting arrest by “attempting evasion,” prison records show. Driving at speeds of up to 90 mph, Foster led officers on a chase along a state highway crossing the nearby town of Gordo, whose officers joined the chase, reform police chief Richard Black told the New Orleans news site. Officers used a “spike strip” to flatten all four of his tires and slow the car, but he crashed into a business, Black said. He took part in what Black described as a “little, little fight” with officers, but no one appeared to be injured, Black said. He was then handcuffed and taken to the Pickens County Jail. He was put in jail on charges of reckless danger, resisting arrest and attempting to evade police, prison records show. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said in a statement that it was investigating at the request of the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. No cause of death was released and Foster’s body was released to the Department of Forensic Science. Foster is originally from Chicago and has lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. He played two seasons on defense for the Saints, appearing in 17 games in 2013 and 2014. Court records do not include the name of a lawyer alleged to have represented Foster.

