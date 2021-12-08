Hamner breaks record as gamecocks receive top ITA ranking





COLUMBIA, SC A combined four Gamecocks received ITA singles and doubles rankings after the fall season, which the ITA announced on Wednesday. freshman Sarah Hamner led South Carolina to a No. 2 singles ranking, the highest in the program’s history. Additionally, Ayana Aklic ranks 28 in singles, Megan Davies received a singles ranking of No. 118, and doubles pair Davies and Allie Gretkowski is number 37. Hamner’s No. 2 ranking comes after an explosive fall season from the newcomer. The ITA All-American National Champion held a record of 17-2 in singles and a record of 13-2 against nationally ranked opponents. Hamner, the first national champion in program history, breaks another program record to lead Ingrid Gamarra Martins number 4 in the 2018-19 season. Junior Akli came in at number 28, moving up one spot in her ITA preseason rankings. Akli had a prolific fall going 13-8 in singles and finished second at the ITA Carolina Regionals. Her position at number 28 marks the highest ranking of her collegiate career. Davies took down two ranked players this fall, including an upset over the then No. 21 singles player. Notably, she went 2-1 in the Gamecock Shootout, racking up two additional wins this fall. Davies currently has 82 career singles wins, ranks seventh in program history with 81 career doubles wins, and has 163 combined career wins in South Carolina. She is on track to break into the top 10 in the record books for career singles and combined career victories. In doubles, Davies and Gretkowski went undefeated in the Gamecock Shootout, beating the then-No. 31 team earlier in the fall. The pair’s new ranking is also rising from their pre-season rankings at number 40. South Carolina begins its spring season after the winter break. For schedule updates, stay tuned online at GamecocksOnline.com/sports/womens-tennis and on the team’s social media accounts. For more information on women’s tennis in South Carolina, check out the team at: GamecocksOnline and on social media:

