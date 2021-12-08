Kenneth Sims inducted into College Football Hall of Fame

The 2021 College Football Hall of Fame Class 63rd NFF Awards Dinner Can Be Watched ByCLICK HERE.

LAS VEGAS Legendary Texas Football defensive end Kenneth Sims (1978-81) was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 Tuesday night at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner at the ARIA Resort & Casino Las Vegas. The Lombardi Award winner and No. 1 pick in the 1982 NFL Draft was the 24th Longhorn to be inducted into the Hall of Fame, and the fourth in the five most recent classes.

“It’s a huge honor they have shown me,” Sims said. “It was a blessing for me to play at the University of Texas.”

With the addition of Sims, 21 Longhorn players have been inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. The others are: Hub Bechtol (1944-46/class of 1991), Earl Campbell (1974-77/class of 1990), Doug English (1972-74/class of 2011), Chris Gilbert (1966-68/class of 1999), Jerry Gray (1981 -84/Class of 2013), Johnnie Johnson (1976-79/Class of 2007), Malcolm Kutner (1939-41/Class of 1974), Bobby Layne (1944-47/Class of 1968), Roosevelt Leaks (1972-74/Class of 2005), Bud McFadin (1948-50/Class of 1983), Bob McKay (1968-69/Class of 2017), Steve McMichael (1976-79/Class of 2009), Tommy U.S (1963-1965/Class of 1981), James Saxton (1959-61/Class of 1996), Harley Sewell (1950-52/Class of 2000), Jerry Sisemore (1970-72/Class of 2002), Mortimer “Bud” Sprague (1923-24/Class of 1970), Harrison Stafford (1930-32/Class of 1975), Ricky Williams (1995-98/Class of 2015), and Vince Young (2003-05/Class of 2019). Three Longhorn coaches, Dana Bible (1937-46/Class of 1951), Mack Brown (1998-2013/Class of 2018), and Darrell Royal (1957-76/Class of 1983) have also been inducted.

Sims, and GroesbeckBorn in Texas, he arrived at the Forty Acres in 1978 as a freshman and was an impact performer at the heart of the Longhorns’ defense line for four seasons. In that time, the 6-6, 265-pound tackle registered 322 tackles, 29 sacks, 50 tackles for losses, 15 forced fumbles, seven fumbles and three blocked kicks. After playing behind now fellow College Football Hall of Famer Steve McMichael during his first two seasons, Sims starred as a starter in the 1980 and 1981 campaigns, scoring 241 tackles, 21 sacks, 40 tackles for losses, 11 forced fumbles and six fumbles in that time. Sims’ 15 forced fumbles are still the most by any player in school history, while his 29 sacks (fourth) and seven fumbles (fifth) are both in the top five of the Longhorns of all time. His 50 career tackles for loss are the ninth best in school history.

He earned consensus All-America and first-team All-Southwest Conference honors in each of his last two seasons in Texas, including unanimous recognition from the first-team among the five recognized All-America teams as a senior. During the 1981 season, Sims’ senior campaign, he was so dominant in a short-injury season that he became Texas’ first Lombardi Trophy winner, awarded annually to the nation’s best lineman at the time, and was also voted the the UPI Lineman. of the year. UT’s team captain, Sims finished eighth in the Heisman Trophy voting and received three votes for first place in 1981. In addition, he joined Rowdy Gaines, Oliver Luck, Lynette Woodward and Par J Arvidsson in receiving the prestigious NCAA Today’s Top V Award for all sports in 1982. That honor, now the NCAA Today’s Top 10 Award, recognizes the nation’s foremost student-athletes for their efforts on the field, in the community and in the class. Sims was also named Team MVP in his last two collegiate seasons, making him the first Longhorn since Chris Gilbert (1966-68) to earn that honor in consecutive seasons. Today, he remains one of only six Longhorns to have earned Team MVP honors in consecutive seasons.

During his four seasons in Texas, the Longhorns posted a record of 35-12-1 (22-9-1, SWC), played in four bowl games and registered two Top 10 finishes (three Top 12 finishes). Texas started the year 4-0 during his senior season and was 7-1-1 in nine games before suffering a season-end leg injury. In those nine games, Sims led UT to wins over No. 14 Miami (14-7), No. 10 Oklahoma (34-14), and No. 8 SMU (9-7). The Longhorns went on to set a 10-1-1 record, beating No. 3 Alabama (14-12) in the Cotton Bowl, and finished the 1981 season ranked No. 2 nationally by The Associated Press (No. 4 UPI Coaches Poll). He also helped the Horns set a 9-3 record and a No. 9 final ranking (both polls) as a true freshman in 1978. In 1979, the Longhorns were 9-3, finishing the year at No. 12 (AP) and No. 1 13 ( UPI Coaches poll).

Sims was selected by the New England Patriots as the first overall pick in the 1982 NFL Draft, becoming only the third Longhorn to be selected #1 overall (Earl Campbell, 1978; Tommy U.S; 1966). He played eight seasons with the Patriots (1982-89), including the 1985 AFC Championship season when New England advanced to Super Bowl XX. Sims recorded 65 tackles, 5.5 sacks and two fumbles during that Super Bowl season. He registered a career-best 96 tackles and 3.5 sacks in 1984, and three sacks as a rookie in 1982. Sims finished his professional career with 17 sacks in 74 games. After his career with the Patriots, Sims was inducted into the Texas Athletics Hall of Honor as part of the Class of 1997.

The College Football Hall of Fame Class 2021 was inducted alongside the Hall of Fame Class 2020, after the 2020 event was canceled due to COVID-19.

