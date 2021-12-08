Sports
Super Bowl 2022 Odds: Patriots Climb Into Top Four Favorites After Eliminating Bills
We are approaching the end of the 2021 NFL regular season and it may be time to place your Super Bowl bets. We’re starting to see shorter odds for some of the agreed-upon favorites, and you’ll want to grab the best possible number if you’re high on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to repeat, or if you think Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs can complete their turnaround.
The Chiefs (+550) were the early favorites to win the 2022 Super Bowl, according to Caesars Sportsbook. The Green Bay Packers (+900), Buccaneers (+1100), Baltimore Ravens (+1200), Buffalo Bills (+1200) and Los Angeles Rams (+1300) followed. Since then, things have changed a lot. Here’s a rundown of the 10 teams currently having the best chances of winning Super Bowl LVI, which will take place at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13, 2022.
All NFL Opportunities viaCaesars Sportsbook
There was no change in the top three this week, although the Chiefs did see their odds change a bit. The real storyline is the meteoric rise of the Patriots, who were +2500 just a few weeks ago to win it all! I assumed that Mac Jones and Co. could rise to +900 with a win over the Bills, but they rose even more than that. It’s a little surprising given that New England beat Buffalo in bad weather, and Jones only completed 2 out of 3 passes for 19 yards. It’s not that this was a dominant win that showed the NFL world that the Patriots are undoubtedly the best team in their division. The Bills will have a chance for revenge within a few weeks.
Speaking of the bills, they were a big downer this week with their loss to the Pats. They went from division leader to the last wildcard spot in the AFC! At 7-5 they have to compete for a spot in the playoffs. Another team that took a big drop this week was the Ravens, who went down 20-19 to the Pittsburgh Steelers. It wasn’t the only loss they suffered on Sunday, as this defense also lost star cornerback Marlon Humphrey to a torn chest for the remainder of the season. While the 8-4 Ravens still hold the division lead, are they trending down?
Another note worth noting is that we have seen no movement in our top 10 candidates in the past three weeks. All the teams in this week’s top 10 have been in the top 10 since mid-November.
