EJ Henderson inducted into College Football Hall of Fame









american football

7-12-21 21:41:00

LAS VEGAS, NV – EJ Henderson, the only two-time consensus First Team All-American in Maryland football history, was formally inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame Tuesday night at the 63rd NFF Annual Awards Dinner presented by Las Vegas. A consensus First Team All-American as a junior and senior, Henderson becomes the seventh Terrapin player to enter the College Football Hall of Fame. Other Maryland inductees include Bob Ward (1980), Jack Scarbath (1983), Dick Modzelewski (1993), Randy White (1994), Bob Pellegrini (1996), and Stan Jones (2000). “Playing in Maryland was special because it was the student dream,” Henderson said. “When you go to college you want to play at the highest level, you want to play against the best and we have to live that life. Coach (Ralph) Friedgen was a big part of that, he came in and changed the culture He put a lot of work into what we were doing.” One of the greatest players in Maryland history, Henderson took home the 2002 Bednarik Award as the nation’s best defensive player and the Butkus Award as the best linebacker in college football. The Aberdeen, Maryland native, holds NCAA records for solo tackles per game (8.8) and single-season solo tackles (135 in 2001), while boasting school tackle marks for loss in a career (62. 5) and single-season (28 in 2001). Henderson led Maryland in his final three seasons on his way to compiling 473 in his career, which is second in Terrapins history. As a junior, Henderson was named ACC Player of the Year after leading the conference in tackles per game (13.6) and tackles for loss (28). The two-time ACC Defensive Player of the Year led Maryland to the 2001 ACC title, the team’s first conference championship since 1985. Henderson and the Terps concluded that season with a trip to the Orange Bowl, a No. 11 ranking and the first of the school. Season with 10 wins since 1976. During his senior campaign, the two-time First Team All-ACC Selection ended his career as the defensive MVP in a 2002 Peach Bowl win over Tennessee, leaving the Terps with a No. 13 national ranking. Henderson was inducted into the University of Maryland Athletics Hall of Fame in 2016. Henderson, a second-round pick in the 2003 NFL Draft, played his entire nine-year career with the Minnesota Vikings. He was voted to the Pro Bowl in 2011 and was named Minnesota Vikings Community Man of the Year in 2010. Recognized by the State of Minnesota for his exemplary community involvement, he founded the EJ Henderson Youth Foundation in 2007 to provide athletic and fitness programs, academic support, and life skills classes designed to promote good choices and a bright future. Henderson also served as a youth soccer manager for the Minnesota Vikings. Henderson was joined in the 2020 Class by fellow players Lomas Brown OT, Florida (1981-84), Keith Byars RB, Ohio State (1982-85), Eric Crouch QB, Nebraska (1998-2001), Eric Dickerson RB, Southern Methodist (1979-82), Glenn Dorsey DT, LSU (2004-07), Jumbo Elliott OT, Michigan (1984-87), Jason Hanson PK, Washington State (1988-91), EJ Junior DE, Alabama (1977-80) , Steve McNair QB, Alcorn State (1991-94), Cade McNown QB, UCLA (1995-98), Leslie O’Neal DT, Oklahoma State (1982-85), Anthony Poindexter DB, Virginia (1995-98), David Pollack DE, Georgia (2001-04), Bob Stein DE, Minnesota (1966-68), Michael Westbrook WR, Colorado (1991-94), Elmo Wright WR, Houston (1968-70) and coaches Dick Sheridan Furman (1978- 85), the State of North Carolina (1986-92) and Andy Talley St. Lawrence [NY] (1979-83), Villanova (1985-2016).

