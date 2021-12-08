AFC North Cornerbacks Stand Out in #NFLBuffs Week 13









USA Today Sports american football

08 Dec 2021 Ben Rossi, Graduate Assistant & Greg Baron, Student Assistant

BOULDER- Sunday showcased the high level of talent produced by the Colorado Football team in the cornerback position. Three former Buffs, all members of AFC North Division teams, stood out for their game-making skills. Chidobe Awuzie’s standout play came on an interception where he showed his phenomenal ball skills and athleticism with a 34-yard return. He added three tackles and two defensive passes before leaving the game with a foot injury in the second quarter when the Cincinnati Bengals fell to the Los Angeles Chargers. Ahkello Witherspoon was an integral part of what appeared to be the vintage “Steel Curtain” Pittsburgh Steelers defense. He racked up a total of five solo tackles and one pass defended while playing on 92% of the defensive snaps in the Steelers 20-19 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Jimmy Smith, on the other hand, recorded four top season tackles for the Ravens. Here’s what happened to all the other former buffs in the NFL in Week 13. Ken Crawley, CB, New Orleans Saints

Appeared in seven special teams snaps in the Saints 27-17 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Laviska Shenault Jr., WR, Jacksonville Jaguars

Recorded three receptions for 30 yards and rushed three times for a yard in the Jaguars 37-7 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. Nate Solder, OL, New York Giants

Played in 100% of the offensive snaps for the sixth straight week and the 10th time this year in the Giants 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Josh Tupou, DT, Cincinnati Bengals

Had one tackle and played in 27% of defensive snaps in the Bengals 41-22 loss to the Chargers. David Bakhtiari and Mason Crosby (Packers) had their farewell week. Phillip Lindsay (Dolphins) was inactive with an ankle injury. Davion Taylor (Eagles) is still on the IR. Isaiah Oliver (Falcons) will be out for the rest of the season with a knee injury. Kabion Ento (Packers), Arlington Hambright (Bears), Steven Montez (Lions), Daniel Munyer (Titans), Will Sherman (Patriots), and Juwann Winfree (Packers) are all on their squad’s practice squads. Alex Tchangam was signed to their exhibition squad by the Seattle Seahawks midway through the season and was later released.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://cubuffs.com/news/2021/12/8/football-afc-north-cornerbacks-stand-out-for-nflbuffs-week-13.aspx The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos