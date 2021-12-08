Gophers get rematch with Baylor in Sweet 16

Volleyball | 8-12-2021 14:00:00 PM

MADISON, Wisconsin–the no. 12 Minnesota GoldenGophers (21-8, 15-5 Big Ten) are set to play in their seventh straight NCAA Regional this weekend as they face No. 5 Baylor at the Madison Regional. If they win, they will play against the winner of No. 4 Wisconsin/No. 13 UCLA on Saturday. The Gophers won in the first and second rounds, respectively, in Minneapolis last weekend against South Dakota and Stanford.

BROADCASTING INFORMATION

No. 12 minnesota vs. No. 5 Baylor | 2 p.m. CT| ESPNU

Thursday 9 December

YOUR Fieldhouse

Madison, Wis.

Broadcasters: Courtney Lyle (Play-By-Play) and Karch Kiraly (Analyst)

Radio: KFAN+ (96.7FM); Tanner Hoops (PBP)

LAST TIME OFF

The Gophers made their way through the first and second rounds, beating South Dakota and Stanford in straight sets. Samedy had 13 kills while Wenaas had 10 in the win over USD.

Samedy and Wenaas made 30 kills together while Ellie Husemann had a match-high eight blocks on Saturday. Airi Miyabe picked up 11 kills with a career-best 12 digs. It was Minnesota’s second win against Stanford in school history, including the Cardinal’s first win and first-ever postseason loss. Minnesota was 0-4 against SU in the postseason, losing in the 2004 National Championship and the 2016 and 2019 Final Fours.

SCOUTING BAYLOR

After winning part of its first Big 12 championship and making a Final Four run in 2019, Baylor stepped back in 2020-21 in a year hit by the COVID-19 pandemic. Placed 12th, the Bears advanced to the Sweet 16 before falling to Nebraska.

The Bears are led by seventh-year head coach Ryan McGuyre and experienced a resurgence in 2021, 22-5 (14-2 Big XII). BU defeated Minnesota 3-1 to ironically open the season in Madison. Their losses go to Wisconsin, Tennessee, Pittsburgh, Texas Tech and Texas. Three of those teams are in the Sweet 16.

Baylor returned a trio of All-Americans in Yossiana Pressley, Hannah Sedwick and Lauren Harrison. McGuyre also added All-American outside hitter Avery Skinner from a National Championship team in Kentucky. Pressley was both AVCA and ESPNW Player of the Year 2019. Sedwick won this year’s Big 12 Setter of the Year, while Pressley and Skinner were unanimously selected in the First Team All-Big 12.

GOPHERS HISTORY AGAINST BAYLOR

Minnesota is 2-1 all-time against Baylor. The only loss came in the 2021 season opener, a 3-1 loss to the then number 10 Bears. Stephanie Samedy had a match-high 21 kills and 18 digs for Minnesota, while the BU’s Yossiana Pressley went for 19 kills and 13 digs.

Minnesota played two more times against BU. The first came in 1981, a 2-0 Gophers win. The other came in the 2010 Diet Coke Classic, a 3-1 Gophers win. The two teams have never met before in the postseason game.

SAMEDY WINS SECOND STRAIGHT BIG TEN PLAYER OF THE YEAR AWARD

Minnesota Red Shirt Senior Opposite Stephanie Samedy has been named Big Ten Player of the Year for the second consecutive season, the conference bureau announced. Samedy is the first Gopher and fourth Big Ten player ever to win the award in consecutive years. She led the league in points (5.41) and kills (4.84) ​​per set, tallying 11 20+ kill matches and three 30+ kill matches.

SAMEDY, McGRAW AND WENAAS DESERVE BIG TEN AWARDS

Samedy, together with senior libero CC McGraw , earned First Team All-Big Ten honors. sophomore outdoors Jenna Wenaas earned her first All-Big Ten honor and made the second team. Red shirt senior outside Airi Miyabe garnered Minnesota Sportsmanship Award.

McGraw was second in the Big Ten with 4.72 digs per set and had three 30+ dig matches. Wenaas has counted double-digit kills 21 times this year and averaged 3.33 kills per set, making it second in the team behind Samedy.

BATTLE TESTED THE LIGHT HAS BEEN RUN

No team across the country has been as tested as the Gophers in 2021. Minnesota has played 15 of its 29 games against teams that are in the AVCA’s top 25. The Gophers are 8-7 in those games. The Gophers have played nine games against top-10 ranked opponents, which is also a national highlight.

Since October 22, Minnesota has played 13 games. Of those 13, nine were against top-25 teams. The Gophers went 6-3 in that stretch, with three of those wins away from home.

HISTORY OF MINNESOTA’s NCAA TOURNAMENT

Minnesota will make its 26th appearance in the NCAA tournament this year. The Gophers have beaten the tournament in nine out of ten seasons Hugh McCutcheon and 22 of the last 23 seasons overall.

The Gophers record in NCAA tournaments is 58-25. below Hugh McCutcheon Minnesota is 24-8 in the tournament, including a perfect 16-0 record in first and second round games. They all came to Maturi Pavilion.

Minnesota has made it to the Final Four on five occasions (2003, 2004, 2015, 2016, 2019), including three under Hugh McCutcheon . The Gophers made the national title game in 2004, losing to Stanford in three sets.

As a program, the Gophers have made the Sweet 16 18 times and the Elite Eight eight times. below Hugh McCutcheon Minnesota has made the Elite Eight five times and set a 3-2 record.

Playing at home in the NCAA Tournament, Minnesota is 16-1 under Hugh McCutcheon . The only loss came in the 2018 Sweet 16 to Oregon. Minnesota entered the 2018 NCAA tournament as the #2 overall seed, hosting the first and second rounds in addition to the regional games.

2008 was the last time Minnesota made the NCAA tournament, but not the Sweet 16, anyway.

GOPHERS HISTORY IN THE REGIONAL SEMI-FINAL

Minnesota will make its 19th appearance in the NCAA Regional Semifinals on Thursday afternoon against Baylor. It will be their 11th consecutive Sweet 16 appearance in the making of the NCAA tournament. Under coach McCutcheon, the Gophers are 4-4 in the round of 16.

Round of 16 (under Hugh):

-2020-21: 3-2 loss to Pittsburgh

-2019: 3-2 win vs. Florida

-2018: 3-1 loss to Oregon

-2017: 3-1 loss to USC

-2016: 3-1 win vs. Missouri

-2015: 3-0 win vs. Illinois

-2013: 3-0 loss to Stanford

-2012: 3-1 win vs. Purdue

WHAT’S NEXT

If the Gophers defeat Baylor, they will play in the NCAA Regional Finals on Saturday, December 11 at 7:00 PM CT on ESPNU against either No. 4 Wisconsin or No. 13 UCLA.