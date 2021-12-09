How to fix the broken Penn State Football running game?

Taking a deeper dive into Penn State Football’s inept running game and how to possibly fix it

Oh boy.

One of the biggest storylines of the college football season, and certainly a contributing factor to the Nittany Lions’ title hopes being undone by the time the calendar changed in November, was the inability to get any traction in the running game.

My first thought is to burn all of this year’s game tapes, along with the movie room itself, just for good measure.

Light it all up.

Start again next year so we can quickly forget how Penn State Football is constantly banging its head against a concrete wall, over and over.

This will not continue in any way. Right?

Well, it is possible if nothing changes in the low season. Because even my non-college football coaching eyes can see that. Changes will have to be made and problems addressed.

And if we’re going to try to “fix” the problem, we need to get to the root of the problem first. Cue Brad Pitt playing Billy Beane in Moneyball, “Okay good. What’s the problem?…There are teams with good running games, there are teams with mediocre running games, then there’s fifteen yards of crap, and then there’s Penn State running game Football.”

So that’s what we’re going to try to do. And to do it, I’m going to go through a handful of “problems” that the general public thinks are the problem and then judge it by my “Is this really a problem?” Scale.

And hopefully this highly scientific endeavor will bring up the real problems in the Penn State Football ground game and how to solve them in the future.

Here’s a blueprint for fixing Penn State Football’s broken running game:

Number 1 – Phil Trautwein stinks and Penn State needs a new Oline coach

Okay, before we dive into this, without looking it up, how many offensive line coaches did James Franklin have in his eighth season at Penn State?

Hey, you’re right. It’s been three. So do you really think a fourth coach on the offensive line in nine years would solve the problem?

Do offensive line coaches come to Happy Valley and suddenly forget how to coach?

Wait, don’t answer that. Because although my brain did its best to erase all memories of Matt Limegrover’s tenure at Penn State, it failed. Remember when Penn State Football played three future NFL players together (Will Fries, Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates) under Limegrover? Yes me neither.

Okay, so outside of Limegrover, Herb Hand has done a respectable job with the scarecrow, turnstile, stop sign, banana and traffic cone left over from Bill O’Brien’s time and so far the jury is still out on Trautwein.

Phil was the starter for two BCS Championships teams in Florida, he played briefly in the NFL and he did a phenomenal job coaching the offensive line at Boston College for two years before coming to Penn State.

So has Trautwein suddenly forgotten what it takes to be a good lineman? I do not think so. However, I think the problem may be deeper no matter who the offensive line coach is.

Is this really a problem? new

Continue.