Sports
How to fix the broken Penn State Football running game?
Taking a deeper dive into Penn State Football’s inept running game and how to possibly fix it
Oh boy.
One of the biggest storylines of the college football season, and certainly a contributing factor to the Nittany Lions’ title hopes being undone by the time the calendar changed in November, was the inability to get any traction in the running game.
My first thought is to burn all of this year’s game tapes, along with the movie room itself, just for good measure.
Light it all up.
Start again next year so we can quickly forget how Penn State Football is constantly banging its head against a concrete wall, over and over.
This will not continue in any way. Right?
Well, it is possible if nothing changes in the low season. Because even my non-college football coaching eyes can see that. Changes will have to be made and problems addressed.
And if we’re going to try to “fix” the problem, we need to get to the root of the problem first. Cue Brad Pitt playing Billy Beane in Moneyball, “Okay good. What’s the problem?…There are teams with good running games, there are teams with mediocre running games, then there’s fifteen yards of crap, and then there’s Penn State running game Football.”
So that’s what we’re going to try to do. And to do it, I’m going to go through a handful of “problems” that the general public thinks are the problem and then judge it by my “Is this really a problem?” Scale.
And hopefully this highly scientific endeavor will bring up the real problems in the Penn State Football ground game and how to solve them in the future.
Here’s a blueprint for fixing Penn State Football’s broken running game:
Number 1 – Phil Trautwein stinks and Penn State needs a new Oline coach
Okay, before we dive into this, without looking it up, how many offensive line coaches did James Franklin have in his eighth season at Penn State?
Hey, you’re right. It’s been three. So do you really think a fourth coach on the offensive line in nine years would solve the problem?
Do offensive line coaches come to Happy Valley and suddenly forget how to coach?
Wait, don’t answer that. Because although my brain did its best to erase all memories of Matt Limegrover’s tenure at Penn State, it failed. Remember when Penn State Football played three future NFL players together (Will Fries, Connor McGovern and Ryan Bates) under Limegrover? Yes me neither.
Okay, so outside of Limegrover, Herb Hand has done a respectable job with the scarecrow, turnstile, stop sign, banana and traffic cone left over from Bill O’Brien’s time and so far the jury is still out on Trautwein.
Phil was the starter for two BCS Championships teams in Florida, he played briefly in the NFL and he did a phenomenal job coaching the offensive line at Boston College for two years before coming to Penn State.
So has Trautwein suddenly forgotten what it takes to be a good lineman? I do not think so. However, I think the problem may be deeper no matter who the offensive line coach is.
Is this really a problem? new
Continue.
Sources
2/ https://victorybellrings.com/2021/12/08/fixing-penn-state-football-running-game/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]