Men’s and Women’s Pro Tours Hire Bankers to Enable ONE Tennis Merger | Business news

The professional tennis tours for men and women appointed separate financial advisers to help complete a merger of their commercial branches, which would be supported by a capital injection from the former owner of Formula One Racing.

Sky News has learned that the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), whose star players are Novak Djokovic and US Open champion Daniil Medvedev, has hired Rothschild to advise it on a possible partnership.

The Women’s Tennis Association (WTA), which this year saw Britain’s Emma Raducanu emerge to win the US Open, has lined up in Allen & Company – a US-based company best known in financial circles for its star-studded annual conference in Sun Valley, Idaho.

The bankers have been hired to help the ATP and WTA evaluate the terms of a proposal to establish ONE Tennis, a new commercial venture developed by the governing bodies alongside private equity investor CVC Capital Partners.

Image:

Britain’s Cameron Norrie in action in Indian Wells in October. Photo: AP



Sky News revealed in June that the parties were in talks on the creation of the new entity, with talks reportedly intensifying since then.

According to the plans, CVC would invest approximately $600 million in ONE Tennis, which would oversee a combined global men’s and women’s tennis calendar and seek to improve the sport’s commercial strategy.

Tennis governance is more fragmented than some other global sports, as the four Grand Slam tournaments are all run independently, with the International Tennis Federation also playing an important role.

In recent weeks, women’s tennis in particular has come under scrutiny for dealing with the apparent disappearance of Peng Shuai, a former doubles player who alleged she was sexually assaulted by a senior Chinese government official.

Last week, the WTA announced that it suspend all matches in China, including in Hong Kong, as a result of his concerns.

Like other sports, tennis has suffered its financial hardship from the pandemic, although most of the sport’s most prestigious tournaments this year took place with spectators.

The organizers of next month’s Australian Open have said only fully vaccinated players will be allowed to participate, raising questions about the participation of the world number one Mr Djokovic.

A CVC-backed merger of the men’s and women’s commercial businesses is uncertain, but has received support from several key stakeholders.

Such collaboration is a long-held ambition of executives across the sport.

In June, the ATP and WTA released a joint statement saying: “The WTA and ATP are constantly looking for ways to bring the sport closer together to provide an enhanced experience for fans, players and tournaments.

“By working together, we believe significant opportunities lie ahead and we are exploring all options.

“These are preparatory stages and any opportunities will be assessed in close consultation with our respective stakeholders.”

If the plans are given the green light, Mark Webster, the chief executive of ATP Media, would fill the same role at One Tennis, according to insiders.

Image:

CVC is a former owner of Formula 1. Photo: AP



CVC is believed to believe there is significant potential in combining the men’s and women’s tennis tours to accelerate the sport’s recovery from the pandemic.

The investment company is likely to invest more in tournaments and prize money for players, improved broadcast production capabilities and an enhanced global digital platform for fans of the sport.

Last year Wimbledon was canceled for the first time since World War II and most elite tournaments on the calendar were either canceled, played behind closed doors or had few spectators.

CVC’s plans for ONE Tennis represent the latest effort to reshape a major sport at the most elite level.

It has bought stakes in the Six Nations Rugby Championship, Premiership Rugby and Pro14, and is negotiating the purchase of a stake in the South African equivalent.

CVC’s ownership of F1, which ended several years ago, was one of its most lucrative investments and it is now seeking a share of the commercial rights to La Liga, the Spanish equivalent of the Premier League.

It has also bought a stake in the commercial rights of the International Volleyball Federation, while also exploring deals in the US NBA basketball league and women’s football in England.

Private equity firms have identified the coronavirus crisis as an opportunity to deploy capital, while also leveraging their expertise in areas such as media and broadcast rights and data.

CVC declined to comment on Wednesday.