College Hockey: Ahead of Football Game, Renew Army and Navy Rivalry on Ice





Army-Navy Hockey Rivalry Takes Next Step Ahead of Americas Game Although the rivalry between the army and navy dates back to the late 1800s, the hockey chapter is much newer. Until 2012, there was no sensible way for the military and navy to compete on ice. The Army has had an NCAA Division 1 program for many years, while the Navy’s top hockey team competes at the ACHA D1 level. In most (but not all) cases, that difference makes quite a difference in talent level and would have put Marine at a disadvantage. However, in the fall of 2012, West Points Inline Hockey Club (made up of ice hockey players) made the decision to transform the club into an ice hockey team competing at ACHA D2 level. This decision helped clear the way for the military and navy in the confines of an ice rink. In January 2013, the Black Knights and Midshipmen made history when the first-ever Army-Navy hockey game took place at the McMullen Ice Arena in Annapolis. Despite a valiant effort, the Army D2 team came up short, 6-4. Since that inaugural match, the Army has been pitted against both of the Navy’s ACHA squadrons, mostly taking impressive wins over the D2 team and close defeats against the D1 team. In January 2016, the Army’s D2 team finally topped the Navy’s D1 side for the first time in the rivalry’s brief history. This Friday night, the military has one more chance to count the Navys D1 team’s second win to date. The two teams will take center stage, facing each other at 8 p.m. EST at the American Dream Mall, just a few miles from MetLife Stadium. With a vast majority of Army-Navy hockey games played at Tate Rink (West Point) or McMullen Ice Arena, American Dream Mall presents possibly the second most notable location the teams have played (behind Madison Square Garden, 2016). Let’s see how the teams stack up against each other. Navy ACHA D1 Marines ACHA D1 team enters this competition with a 7-8-2 record, keeping them in the mix for their Eastern Collegiate Hockey Association conference standings. For the midshipmen, Michael Rockovich and Brendan Reynolds lead the way in points with 18 and 13 respectively. In net, Charles Doherty has most of the playing time, starting with 14 games. With a 6-5 record, he sports a 2.71 goals against average and a save percentage of 0.917. Army ACHA D2 Armies ACHA D2 team (8-1-1), a member of the Super East College Hockey League, racks up a 7-game win and is currently ranked #9 in the Northeast Region of the department. The Black Knights are led by cadets Mark Lehman and Caleb Kaiser, who are right 9 points each. Defender William Kiley is close behind with 6 points. In goal, Timothy Kiley and William Eckland have a break. Kiley leads the tandem with 1.27 goals against average and 0.949 save percentage, while Eckland is undefeated, 5 and no losses in his watch. Unfortunately, there are no live streams of this game (which I am aware of), so the only chance to see the game is if you are in town for the Army-Navy football game and are able to get to the American Dream Mall. -ice rink to go for puck drop. With a dominant military side taking on a mid-range Mids squad, the time has come for the Black Knights to win just the second game against the Navys D1 team in program and series history. I’m interested to see the outcome, and I recommend following both teams’ Twitter accounts for possible score warnings and game updates on Friday. Army ACHA D2: https://twitter.com/ArmyClubHockey?s=20 Navy ACHA D1: https://twitter.com/NavyHockey?s=20

