Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma lead cricket brotherhood in paying rich tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 other martyrs





The cricket club paid tribute to CDS Bipin Rawat who died Monday morning after an army helicopter carrying him and others crashed into the Nilgiri hills in Tamil Nadu. Bipin Rawat and his wife, Madhulika Rawat, died in the fatal accident along with 11 other staff members. As CDS, Rawat had overseen the implementation of an ambitious plan to modernize the three services to bring synergy between the armed forces and improve their overall combat capabilities. Team India Test captain Virat Kohli took to Twitter to express his condolences to CDS Rawat’s friends and relatives. “Deeply saddened by the untimely death of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest condolences to the friends and relatives,” Kohli tweeted. Deeply saddened by the untimely death of CDS Bipin Rawat ji and other officials in a tragic helicopter crash. My deepest sympathy to the friends and relatives. 🙏 Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) Dec 8, 2021 The crash happened shortly after the Mi-series helicopter lifted off from the army base in Sulur. Team India captain Rohit Sharma also paid tribute to the martyrs. “Extremely tragic. My sincere condolences to the family and friends of CDS General Bipin Rawat and the 11th Army personnel. We will always be grateful for your services to our nation,” Rohit tweeted. Extremely tragic My sincere condolences to the family and friends of CDS General Bipin Rawat and the 11 Army personnel. We will always be grateful for your service to our nation. Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) Dec 8, 2021 Senior lead-off hitter Shikhar Dhawan also paid tribute to everyone who died in the tragic incident. “My thoughts and prayers are with General #BipinRawat and everyone who lost their lives in the tragic helicopter crash,” Dhawan tweeted. Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh also expressed his sadness at the untimely passing of Rawat, his wife and other 11 Indian armed forces personnel. “Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely death of the Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Ms Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and best wishes,” Yuvraj tweeted. Deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely death of the Chief of Defense Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Ms Madhulika Rawat and 11 other personnel of our armed forces. My deepest condolences to their families and best wishes 🙏🏻 Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) Dec 8, 2021 Very saddened to hear about Shri .’s passing #BipinRawat , his wife Madhulika Rawat and 11 army personnel in the tragic helicopter crash. Gratitude for his wonderful service to the nation. Om Shantic pic.twitter.com/XoCK64Q9wg Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) Dec 8, 2021 Rawat has received several presidential awards including Param Vishisht Seva Medal (PVSM), Uttam Yudh Seva Medal (UYSM), Ati Vishisht Seva Medal (AVSM), Yudh Seva Medal (YSM), Sena Medal (SM) and the Vishisht Seva Medal (VSM). In addition, he was twice awarded the Chief of Staff of the Army Award and also the Army Commander’s Award. While serving with the UN in Congo, he was twice awarded the Force Commanders Commendation. Get all the IPL news and cricket score here

