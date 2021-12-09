CSDR football team fell short of title, but made history

The football field lights went out for the last time this season. The cameras, the shutters that chirp on game nights like an army of crickets, are gone. The reporters went home. The pads and the helmets are tucked away in storage.

No fuss. California School for the Deaf in Riverside had its Best season in the program’s history, garnering national attention along the way in a storybook season, undefeated through 12 games. CSDR lost in the Southern Section 8-man Division 2 Championship game 74-22 to Canoga Park Faith Baptist on November 27. heartbreak. The story ran out of words, a chapter too short.

The stream of articles and television crews has dried up. Basketball season is now at CSDR.

Keith Adams is no longer on the sidelines, his eyes popping out of his sockets as his hands deftly instruct his players via American Sign Language. The football coach now sits in the school gymnasiums, watching his players trade green grass and pigskin for hardwood and leather. passive.

It was bizarre, Adams said of watching the teams’ first game Tuesday night. I see them all on the field and now I sit back. Do nothing.

It’s a small school, so all but two football players are also on the basketball team, Adams said. Training started two days after Saturday’s defeat in the title game. The world keeps spinning.

There was a line of cars with media members every day for the past two weeks of the season, Adams said.

cnn. ESPN. NBC. CBS. They all started to melt together. Adams knew it was good PR for the school, but said his players were getting a little tired of the redundant interviews.

With the exposure came recognition. Adams son Trevin, the team’s tough quarterback responsible for 75 untypical touchdowns in the season, said strangers would ask for pictures with him.

We’d go out to dinner and people would recognize us, and they’d say, Oh, let me pay for your meal, Trevin said. It’s kind of weird to have random people pretend they know you.

Heading into the final week of the season, the Cubs were 12-0. CSDR last had a winning record in 2011, and has never made it to a championship game. It was a dream story that the team gladly embraced, given their shared goal of trying to dispel the often biased or unfavorable perception of the deaf from the hearing community.

But that attention led to distraction, Adams believes. He told his players to ignore it, but they really couldn’t.

I think they felt more pressure in their championship game, Adams said.

Trevin doesn’t really agree with his father. The most frustrating thing that Saturday was the injuries.

In the third quarter against Faith Baptist, Trevin pulled the ball down for a run and took a hard shot to the head. Off the field, he was assessed for a concussion and ruled out for the remainder of the game.

The Cubs had been punched in the mouth to start the game. Faith Baptist jumped out to a 28-0 lead when CSDR made a bunch of mistakes, Adams said. But he was optimistic that the team could come back and said so. In the second quarter, they narrowed the contenders’ lead to 28-22.

But as the game progressed, players started falling like flies. Jory Valencia, one of the team’s top receivers, was eliminated. So was backup quarterback Kaden Adams, also the coach’s son. Any spark of a comeback was quickly extinguished.

Brothers Trevin (4) and Kaden Adams (5) celebrate on the sidelines during CSDR's play-off win on November 6, 2021.

As time went on, hands went to the forehead or to the teary eyes and players had to pick up the pieces of broken hearts.

It was really hard to sit there and watch, Trevin said he was hurt. Especially if you’re on the outside, knowing what you could be doing. It was hard, it was quite a disappointment.

After the game, CSDR students from primary, secondary and secondary school came to congratulate the players on their season.

Throughout the year, as the wins piled up, they had chased the goal of a championship. To have a concrete title that would stand forever to make the deaf community proud.

We were so close, said Coach Adams.

The basketball team lost its first game 54-44 to Loma Linda Academy and has started the season 1-3. Watching Loma Linda’s game from the stands, Adams said, his players didn’t look healed after the quick turnaround.

I felt bad for the players, said Adams. if i want [they] wouldn’t have had a game this week, the energy just wasn’t there.

The fact that CSDR got so deep into the football playoffs where no Cubs had gone before was what made the short turnaround.

Trevin said most schools for the deaf across the country have contacted CSDR to offer their support. The season may have ended in disappointment, but the entire body of work served as inspiration. The Cubs lost a battle, but they won a war.

Hearing families with deaf relatives could see our example, and that was probably the coolest thing about being able to truly represent the deaf community, Trevin said. I definitely feel like we’ve changed the perspective to realize that the deaf can do it.

The quarterback said he was actually thankful the basketball season started so soon after the loss, so there wasn’t much time to stew without an outlet. While they may be in the grieving process, basketball coach Matt Cerar said he didn’t feel the loss hanging over the teams’ heads.

Instead, they use it as fuel.

At the moment they are dissatisfied, Cerar said. The chip on their shoulder from the championship OK, so take that with you.