Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley confirms Novak Djokovic must be fully vaccinated to participate in Australian Open





Tennis Australia boss Craig Tiley has confirmed that Novak Djokovic has not been given a medical exemption to participate in the Australian Open. Most important points: Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley confirmed that tennis players must be fully vaccinated to participate in the tournament

Players can apply for a medical waiver that will be reviewed by an independent panel According to Tiley, the same rules apply to tennis players as to any other person who applies for an exemption Although Djokovic was on the main entry list for the event this week, that doesn’t mean he will compete in the 2022 Australian Open. Speaking to ABC’s News Breakfast, Tiley said all players have been named on the tournament’s entry list, but it will take several weeks to confirm whether Djokovic is eligible to participate. The nine-time Australian Open men’s champion has so far refused to confirm his vaccination status, with his father claiming he would likely skip the tournament unless vaccination rules for COVID-19 were relaxed. However, Tiley said the rules for vaccination were clear. “No one can play the Australian Open unless they have been vaccinated with a double dose of the required vaccines or a single dose of Johnson & Johnson, which is an approved vaccine,” Tiley said. “The only requirement to participate, other than being vaccinated, is if you have obtained a medically approved waiver from the Australian authorities.” Such an exemption, Tiley said, would have to comply with ATAGI guidelines and be approved by an independently appointed panel. “There is an independent panel of medical specialists and they see a blind copy of the request for medical exemption,” Tiley said. Williams misses Australian Open The seven-time women’s singles champion confirms she will not compete in the season-opening major, saying she is not “where I need to be physically to compete”. read more “That goes to that expert panel, and they’ll make the call.” When asked if tennis players qualifies for a special exemption, Tiley said they didn’t. “International tennis players have the exact same conditions as anyone coming to Victoria or… [to] Australia. “They will not receive benefits under any circumstances [other than an approved medical exemption].” Tiley also confirmed that not a single tennis player has received a vaccination exemption at this time. “No medical waivers were granted this morning.” According to Tiley, about 95 percent of the tennis community is now fully vaccinated. “We are now in a position, [where] more than six weeks ago, 50 percent of tennis players worldwide were vaccinated, and now it’s over 95 percent. That’s a significant improvement.” The Australian Open starts on Monday, January 17, 2022 in Melbourne.

