Sports
Hockey World reacts to Zegras and Milano’s beautiful Alley-Oop goal
The Trevor Zegras and Sonny Milan show went to Hollywood in Buffalo last night and kicked off the hockey world with an unbelievable high point goal.
With the Ducks and Sabers still scoreless in the second period, Zegras took a pass from Rickard Rakell behind the net, throwing the puck at his stick as if to try “The Michigan,” a move popularized in 1996 by Mike Legg of the University of Michigan and then twice by Carolina Hurricane Andrei Svechnikov in 2019.
Instead, Zegras decided to put his own spin on the already incredibly difficult move, delivering an alley-oop pass over the net to Milano, who knocked it out of the blue and past a stunned Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, himself and shocking his teammates. equal.
Video: [email protected]: Zegras lobs unreal pass for Milano
Zegras and Milano were not the only ones to be amazed by their impressive handiwork. The goal quickly exploded to every corner of the hockey world (and beyond) as players, media celebrities and fans marveled at a play no one had ever seen before.
Ducks teammates also participated.
The goal also made its way to SportsCenter with Scott Van Pelt, more than earning “Best Thing I Saw Today” honor and the throne of the program’s famed nightly “Top 10.”
Video: Scott Van Pelt’s best of the day – Milano’s goal
Former NHL netminder and current ESPN analyst Kevin Weekes called it “absolute wizardry” and “the best assist I’ve seen.”
Video: Weekes: “It’s the best assist I’ve seen”
For more information about the beautiful goal, follow the Ducks Twitter and Instagram.
