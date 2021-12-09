Brazilian football legend Pele back in hospital for intestinal tumor | health news





The 81-year-old, three-time World Cup winner is stable and expected to be released within a few days, his doctors said.

Brazilian football legend Pele has been hospitalized for treatment for a previously identified colon tumor, his doctors said, in the latest health issue for the 81-year-old icon. The three-time World Cup winner was admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital in Brazil in September this year for follow-up treatment for the colon tumor diagnosed in September this year, his medical team said in a statement on Wednesday. The patient is stable and is expected to be released in the coming days. The statement did not provide details about the severity of his tumor or how treatment is progressing. Pele underwent surgery for the tumor on September 4 and spent a month in the hospital before being released to continue chemotherapy from home. Considered by many to be one of the greatest footballers of all time, real name Edson Arantes do Nascimento Peles has been in ill health for the past few years and has been hospitalized several times. Hip surgery left him with recurring pain and can no longer walk without help. The only player in football history to win three World Cups in 1958, 1962 and 1970, he stormed the world stage at just 17 with dazzling goals, including two in the final against host nation Sweden, when Brazil first won the World Cup in 1958. Dubbed O Rei (The King) by commentators, he had one of the most storied careers in the sport, scoring over 1,000 goals before retiring in 1977. Just weeks before the pandemic hit Brazil last year, his son said the former Santos and New York Cosmos player was depressed, which Pelelater denied. It’s almost my birthday! So, did you prepare the cake? // It’s almost my birthday! So, did you prepare the cake? pic.twitter.com/nL0FsBZsEZ Pel (@Pele) October 22, 2021 He seemed cheerful in videos shot during his recovery period in September and October, and he said on Twitter last month that he was feeling better.

