Forsyth brings a wealth of experience as new Bearden tennis coach – The Bark

Dana Forsyth had no intention of playing tennis.

The East Knoxville area that Forsyth grew up in wasn’t necessarily known for its tennis programs and opportunities, and her parents didn’t play either.

There was no reason why I should be in the sport, other than that it was what I had to do, was born to do, my passion and I love it, Forsyth said.

Forsyth, a USPTA Elite Certified Professional who has taught each 19 years at Tyson Park and Holston Hills Country Club, will now bring that passion to Bearden’s tennis program as the new coach.

Forsyth is organizing a meeting for interested players in the library on Thursday at 6:45 PM.

Motivation hit Forsyth in 8th grade when her brother went to a local tennis court for a game of tennis with a friend. Inspired by her brother, Forsyth asked her father to buy her a racket for the first time, a $3.99 wooden Quinn racket that she could take to her future high school to play tennis.

After that, she went to high school, where she would soon start her freshman year and started hitting balls against the wall of the school. This was the first time Forsyth had ever hit the ball, her first hit in a 63-year career.

Forsyth’s talent was noticed when a high school gym teacher saw how hard she was practicing outside of school.

Her school didn’t have a tennis team at the time, but that gym teacher formed one because of her motivation and dedication.

That teacher set me on the path, she said. I’ve been on the road all these years.

During her career, Forsyth has had many achievements to show for her endless hard work. As a player, she was inducted into the Knoxville Sports Hall of Fame and the Tennessee Tennis Hall of Fame.

She was once number 1 in Tennessee and the southern section in singles and doubles; in addition, she was the Tennessee Tennis Pro of the Year.

“I enjoyed playing in the league,” Forsyth said. I enjoyed the strategy of the competition.

I enjoyed the wins. I enjoyed the titles. But as I got older, I enjoyed my students’ titles much more than mine.

Forsyth has never coached a high school program before, but she has worked with high school students from all schools for 30 years, including players going to Bearden.

I’ve known Coach Dana for almost as long as I have played tennis, so I’m very excited to have her on board, said senior Eli Williams.

In addition to teaching tennis, Forsyth wants her coaching to be a reflection of the players in the real world, not just on the court.

I want them to learn life lessons because probably none of them will become professional players, Forsyth said. They go out into the world.

They become employees. They become mothers. They become fathers. They become young married couples.

Forsyth easily bonds with her players from all her club players. She is looking forward to joining the Bearden tennis community.

I’m most looking forward to meeting the students, getting to know their passions and talents, and whether they like drama or music, play an instrument or are good at IT work, she said.

Although Forsyth has never set foot in Bearden High School, he has close ties to several players at Bearden, one of the most notable being former Bearden tennis head coach Sam Greeley.

Greeley’s parents took him to Forsyth for private lessons when he was in elementary school. He played as a player at Bearden High School before serving as the head coach of Bulldogs until the end of last season.

My goals are for every player to have an enjoyable experience, win or lose, and put winning and losing in perspective, Forsyth said. Put progress up there.

If you’re better than you are now in two or three months, be happy about that, knowing that progress will continue as you keep working.

At the Thursday meeting she will look at the player experience, but she also understands the challenge of learning tennis, as she did many years ago.

It takes about three years to be able to hold the ball back and forth and send it where it’s supposed to go, Forsyth said.

Forsyth’s knowledge of tennis opportunities, such as clinics, group lessons and private lessons in the Knoxville area, will benefit her players at Bearden whether they are on the team or not.

TSSAA rules state that official practices cannot begin until after the first of the year. The 13 to 16 games the team plays start in mid-March and then the season continues through the first week of May.

“I’m super excited to meet the new coach,” said sophomore Sadie Maierhofer.

Senior Todd Morgenegg added: Although our season starts in the spring, I met her. Coach Dana is definitely the tastemaker our team needs.