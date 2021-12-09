Sports
This week in NCHC Hockey: Outgoing Commissioner Fenton is proud of how ‘we’ve created a conference and built it into what we believe to be one of the best conferences in all of college hockey’ – College Hockey
NCHC Commissioner Josh Fenton is always busy this time of year, with the college hockey season nearly halfway through.
Now, however, he has even more on his plate as he transitions from leading a conference featuring one sport to another with 19.
Fenton was announced Friday as the Summit League’s next commissioner and will officially assume that role on April 11. Beginning January 1, he will serve as a special advisor to that conference, while retaining his stewardship of the NCHC, an entity he has led throughout. its eight-year history on the ice.
NCHC member schools Denver, North Dakota, Omaha field other sports teams in the Summit League, which does not sponsor football or wrestling. North Dakota is part of the Missouri Valley Football Conference, Denver retired from its football program after the 1960 season, and Omaha discontinued its football and wrestling programs in 2011 when the university’s athletic division transitioned to Division I.
During a media release Tuesday via Zoom, Fenton answered questions from reporters about both the NCHC and the Summit League. He invoked the credentials of the rapidly successful NCHC, which had four consecutive national champions from 2016 to 2019.
Fenton also spoke about his role in the founding of the NCHC in 2011 and how, a decade later, he plans to spend his time with the conference in the best possible way, while also keeping an eye on what’s coming up in his career soon. .
I had a pretty intimate involvement with a lot of other people who built what the NCHC is now, so I think in the end I hang my hat is the fact that we’ve created a conference and built it into what we think is one of the best conferences belong to all of college hockey, Fenton said.
I will be very, very active, along with (the Summit Leagues) interim commissioner, Myndee Kay (Larsen), to ensure that the Summit League is well positioned nationally as we head into this new year and, of course, a changing landscape all over the world. NCAA.
As for the NCHC, my focus will be on transitioning well and completing the year to ensure that our student-athletes throughout the conference have great experiences throughout the remainder of the regular season, and especially the experience after the season with our tournament. I think a lot of my time will be spent making sure the postseason tournament goes ahead and (that) our students have the best possible experiences. I will serve two purposes, but I believe we can manage it properly on both sides.
Fenton is expected to be on site March 19 in St. Paul, Minnesota, to crown the winners of this season’s NCHC Frozen Faceoff. Hosting that at the Xcel Energy Center will mark a change from last season when the entire NCHC playoffs were held at the Ralph Engelstad Arena in North Dakota. The entire 2020-21 season has been extraordinary and it started with all eight NCHC teams playing at the Omahas Baxter Arena for three weeks.
The world is still not out of the COVID-19 pandemic forests, as Fenton will need to remain aware in the future. However, the situation has taught him about flexibility in management, and if he learns lessons from that, his career will continue to evolve.
I think that’s probably the most important thing for me that comes from the challenges we faced last year, Fenton said.
I think I can bring that (flexibility) to the fore with the Summit League, but I hope this went beyond the big challenges we had to face last year, and eventually get to the point where we can get back to a sense of normalcy with collegiate athletics across the country.
