Toyin Oni Foundation Celebrates 10th Anniversary, Raising Breast Cancer Awareness





Rebecca Ejifoma After Ms Toyin Oni passed away from breast cancer 10 years ago, the Toyin Oni Foundation (TOF) was established in her honor to uphold what she stood for in entrepreneurship, health and sport. Through her foundation, a handful of women have been given skills to improve their quality of life, promote sports activities, especially tennis, among primary school students, and educate girls and women, especially about breast cancer. As she recently marked her 10th birthday, Foundation President Ms. Bukola Smith described the late Oni as a motivation and mentor to many women. “We are continuing her legacy to ensure we support women and young girls who may not know anything about breast cancer,” she explained. According to statistics from the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), published last December, breast cancer has overtaken lung cancer as the most commonly diagnosed cancer in the world. In doing so, the foundation not only creates awareness about breast cancer, but also exposes women and girls to breast screening to reduce the number of women, especially those living with this disease. For the founder of the TOF, Mr. Akintola Oni, the foundation has continued to emphasize the importance of early detection of breast cancer. “TOF has played a pioneering role in the fight against breast cancer over the years. It has continued to educate people about why early detection and how it can save lives. It has also had an impact on the lives of many.” Meanwhile, the TOF held the 10th edition of the annual table tennis championship in association with the Lagos State Table Tennis Association for high school students in the state. More than 14 high school students, including women, were held at Teslim Balogun Stadium and showed their skills for cash prizes, among other things. In addition to the charity ball, there were other activities, including the annual medical outreach to women and girls as part of breast cancer prevention measures. LR caption: Ms. OreOluwa Oni, Ms. Bisi Adebayo, Mr. Damilola Oni, Mrs. Helen Obuninta, TOF Secretary; mr. Akintola Oni, founder; Mrs. Bukola Smith, Chairperson; Mrs. Titilola Igri-Offor, Mrs. Olufunke Isichei and Mr. Obafemi Obadina Like this: Like it Loading…

