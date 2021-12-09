Record-binding Six Dutchmen earn All-Region Honors





american football

8-12-2021 16:57:00 Steve Sheridan, Director of Sports Communications

SCHENECTADY, ​​NY A program record of six members of the Union College soccer team was recognized by D3football.com with spots on the All-Region 2 team, the website announced Wednesday. senior tackle Tim Driscoll , senior linebacker Colin Lama , junior defensive equipment Jimaar Edwards and sophomore punter Andrew Lau were all named to the All-Region second team, while senior ran back Ike Irabor and senior tight end Andrew Sheahan earned All-Region third team honors. The six rosters are the most of all Liberty League schools and tie the 2005 team for the most in a single season in school history. Driscoll and Irabor are the first Union players to receive back-to-back All-Region honors since offensive lineman Colin Berry ’10 in 2008-09 and are two of only five Union student athletes since 2005 to have multiple All-Region awards. have received praise. Driscoll, who was a two-time D3football.com Preseason All-American as a junior and senior, is repeating in the All-Region second team after allowing just one sack during his two years as a left tackle starter for the Dutch. While Driscoll protected the blind side, Union had to concede a program record six sacks in 2021, while racking up 175.4 rushing yards and 355.8 total yards per game. Lama was all over the field for Union as a senior, as the All-Liberty League first-teamer led the conference in both total tackles (85) and solo tackles (37), while also recording one sack, one forced fumble and added two fumbles. and an interception. He was named the Liberty League Defensive Player of the Week and earned a spot on the D3football.com Team of the Week after scoring a career-high 16 tackles in a win over Springfield. Edwards is only the second Union defensive tackle to receive All-Region recognition since 2005. The All-Liberty League first team honorary title finished the year with 50 tackles and 2.5 sacks, and was a key part of the defensive line allowing rushing under 100 yards per game. He was named to the D3football.com Team of the Week on September 7. Lau is only the second Union gambler since 2005 to earn the All-Region accolade, having made the All-Liberty League’s second team in his first collegiate season in both punt and kicker. The sophomore led the conference and was ranked 15th in Division III in punt average (39.9 yards per point), while his 71-yard boat against Morrisville State is the second longest punt in school history. Sheahan, who was named to the All-Liberty League first team this season, is Union’s first-ever tight end in the entire region since the D3football.com honors began in 2005. The senior started all 10 games and was a key blocker for the offensive line that helped produce over 175 rushing yards per game by 2021. Irabor rounds out Union’s All-Region honorees with its second honor in a row. The D3football.com Preseason All-American and three-time All-Conference first-team roster battled injury to finish second in the conference with 92.4 rushing yards per game, including a season high of 154 yards at #23 Ithaca, and had at least one touchdown in 7-of-9 games.

