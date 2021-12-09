Winds of change blow in Indian cricket, but the more things change, the more they stay the same

Virat Kohli averages 72.65 with the bat as the captain of the Indian One-Day International team. This is more than anyone in the history of the game who has led at least 75 games. AB de Villiers, considered one of the best batsmen of all time, comes in second with 63.94. It’s not easy to lead an international team when you’re also the leading hitter on the side. Sometimes it becomes unclear whether your runs are more important or your leadership.

For now, that question has been answered for Kohli by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, their selectors and the team management. Kohli has been relieved of his One-Day Internationals captaincy not long after resigning from his leadership role at Twenty20 Internationals. Kohli cited workload management as his reason for doing so just before the International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Given India’s scarce T20 assignments, it seemed that letting go of the captaincy in this format alone didn’t support his argument.

Kohli did not compete in India’s T20I series at home to New Zealand immediately after the World Cup, and when India’s Board of Control for Cricket announced their test squad for the series in South Africa, they added a line at the end of their press release, that Rohit Sharma would also be the captain of the 50-over team. This is a moment in time when a line is drawn in the sand, whether one accepts it or not.

As part of the Test squad announcement, Ajinkya Rahane was relieved of his deputy captaincy, with the baton being handed over to Rohit Sharma, who at nearly 35 is no youngster. But if you captain Rohit in two of the three formats, it makes sense that he would be the vice-captain in the third, especially as Rahane struggles for form and clings to his place on the test team. The injustice of all this, from Rahanes’ point of view, is that he led India to one of their biggest test series wins less than 11 months ago. He scored a top-class Test hundred, leading a team of 36 all-out to win a series with players who were second series at best.

Today, who does not feature in white ball cricket, Rahane sees not so much an uncertain future as an unceremonious end to his career. Rahane will be the first to admit he hasn’t scored as many runs in the recent past as a batsman of his undeniable quality should have. In two years, Rahane has played 16 Tests, averaging 24, which is completely unacceptable for a first-class batsman. But he kept his place because those who came before him, Cheteshwar Pujara (average 27 in 17 Tests) and Kohli (average 26 out of 13 Tests) were just as bad.

What kept Rahane going for so long was his position as vice-captain. And even while he was in this position, he’s fallen out of the playing eleven in the past, when he brought back much better songs than now. With that said, unless he gets big in Indias early Tests in South Africa, it’s hard to see him survive the axe.

However, for Indian cricket, this is just another phase of transition. Could it have been better managed? Of course. Could the change have happened more organically? Naturally. Could the explanation have been more honest and direct? Yes. But that’s not how Indian cricket works these days. Or at least in the recent past. The winds of change can blow, and it starts with captaincy, coaching and leadership positions. But one thing is certain, with Indian cricket, the more things change, the more they stay the same.

