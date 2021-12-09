Sports
Winds of change blow in Indian cricket, but the more things change, the more they stay the same
Virat Kohli averages 72.65 with the bat as the captain of the Indian One-Day International team. This is more than anyone in the history of the game who has led at least 75 games. AB de Villiers, considered one of the best batsmen of all time, comes in second with 63.94. It’s not easy to lead an international team when you’re also the leading hitter on the side. Sometimes it becomes unclear whether your runs are more important or your leadership.
For now, that question has been answered for Kohli by the Board of Control for Cricket in India, their selectors and the team management. Kohli has been relieved of his One-Day Internationals captaincy not long after resigning from his leadership role at Twenty20 Internationals. Kohli cited workload management as his reason for doing so just before the International Cricket Council Twenty20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates. Given India’s scarce T20 assignments, it seemed that letting go of the captaincy in this format alone didn’t support his argument.
BCCI has waited the past 48 hours for Kohli to voluntarily resign as ODI captain, but he didn’t: report
Kohli did not compete in India’s T20I series at home to New Zealand immediately after the World Cup, and when India’s Board of Control for Cricket announced their test squad for the series in South Africa, they added a line at the end of their press release, that Rohit Sharma would also be the captain of the 50-over team. This is a moment in time when a line is drawn in the sand, whether one accepts it or not.
As part of the Test squad announcement, Ajinkya Rahane was relieved of his deputy captaincy, with the baton being handed over to Rohit Sharma, who at nearly 35 is no youngster. But if you captain Rohit in two of the three formats, it makes sense that he would be the vice-captain in the third, especially as Rahane struggles for form and clings to his place on the test team. The injustice of all this, from Rahanes’ point of view, is that he led India to one of their biggest test series wins less than 11 months ago. He scored a top-class Test hundred, leading a team of 36 all-out to win a series with players who were second series at best.
End of an Era: Kohli’s ODI Captaincy in Numbers
Today, who does not feature in white ball cricket, Rahane sees not so much an uncertain future as an unceremonious end to his career. Rahane will be the first to admit he hasn’t scored as many runs in the recent past as a batsman of his undeniable quality should have. In two years, Rahane has played 16 Tests, averaging 24, which is completely unacceptable for a first-class batsman. But he kept his place because those who came before him, Cheteshwar Pujara (average 27 in 17 Tests) and Kohli (average 26 out of 13 Tests) were just as bad.
What kept Rahane going for so long was his position as vice-captain. And even while he was in this position, he’s fallen out of the playing eleven in the past, when he brought back much better songs than now. With that said, unless he gets big in Indias early Tests in South Africa, it’s hard to see him survive the axe.
Rohit Sharma replaces Kohli as India’s ODI captain; BCCI announces squad for tests in South Africa
However, for Indian cricket, this is just another phase of transition. Could it have been better managed? Of course. Could the change have happened more organically? Naturally. Could the explanation have been more honest and direct? Yes. But that’s not how Indian cricket works these days. Or at least in the recent past. The winds of change can blow, and it starts with captaincy, coaching and leadership positions. But one thing is certain, with Indian cricket, the more things change, the more they stay the same.
Get all the IPL news and cricket score here
Sources
2/ https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/news/rohit-sharma-captaincy-virat-kohli-removed-winds-of-change-blowing-indian-cricket-bcci-more-things-change-more-they-stay-same-4535144.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]