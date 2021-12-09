Recruiting Update: How the Coaching Carousel Affects the Alabama Crimson Tide

This is a busy week for recruitment in Alabama. It’s exam week for students, which means there will be no bowling until at least the weekend.

Spring semester classes begin on January 12, leaving plenty of time for activities that are just football-like. In between watching the Cincinnati game movie, Alabama coaches – even Nick Saban – have spread across the country with home and school visits with recruits.

The Crimson Tide currently has 21 commits. Two of those are questionable, but that’s a story for another post. It is believed that they can sign as many as 27 when all is said and done. Nothing is certain, but the general consensus among the experts is that the allocation per position could be divided as follows:

WR-1

OL-1 (preferably an interior lineman)

DL-2

LB-1

DB-2

Of course, everything is subject to change, such as adding a running back.

WIDE RECEIVERS (1)

THE FLIP

On Tuesday, Alabama picked up the promise of a high 4-star Isaiah Bond who disbanded from Florida. He is ranked #86 overall in the 247sports composite rankings. Read more about him here.

OFFICIAL VISIT

After many scheduling conflicts, Shazz Preston will finally make its long-awaited official visit to Alabama this weekend, beginning December 10. Unfortunately for the Bayou Bengals, Alabama is deadly if they are the last to receive a guest they really want. A big question for the Tigers is how Preston feels about new head coach Brian Kelly taking over LSU in rebuild mode.

The same can be said about fellow boot-shaped state Kendrick Law which is also being processed. Nick Saban visited him in Shreveport this week. Law doesn’t do much with social media or interviews, so it’s hard to get a sense of where his thoughts are.

ATTACK LINE (1)

BACK FOR MORE

Interior Lineman in Los Angeles Ernest Greene There are only four schools left and the new Lincoln Riley Trojans are not one of them. In no particular order, the finalists are Alabama, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas. I would say distance from home is not a factor.

His trip to Tuscaloosa in November represented his last official visit to a campus. The high 4-star (#46 overall) had an unofficial visit to Tuscaloosa last Thursday and then attended the SEC Championship Game on Saturday. He didn’t make a trip to Athens, which is only an hour and 45 minutes east of Atlanta. His late interest made me a bit skeptical. However, a man who travels from LA to Tuscaloosa and then to Atlanta at his own expense speaks volumes about his seriousness in signing with the Tide. That’s more than most Alabama fans want to do!

He stands at 64 and weighs 330. Holmon Wiggins is leading this charge.

[Totally random trivia: the real name of the musician goes by the name Washed Out is also named Ernest Greene and he is a skinny white guy from middle Georgia. You may be familiar with his song Feel It All Around used as the theme song for the TV show Portlandia.]

DON’T FEEL IT

Bama has worked 5-star UK Commit Kiyaunta Goodwin. However, it seems he wants to stay close to his home in southern Indiana.

OTHERS

5 star OT Devon Campbell hails from Arlington, Texas. Coincidentally, Alabama plays in the College Football Playoff in his backyard on December 31. It is unknown if he plans to commit or sign during the early signing period. That said, there’s not much talk connecting him to the Capstone as of now.

If Alabama for some reason breaks the early signing window, there will be plenty of time for them to look elsewhere for a February signing.

DEFENSIVE LINE (2)

It’s only a matter of time to a high 4 star Khurtiss Perry commits to Bama.

DON’T FEEL IT

Some days Anthony Lucas feels like a Texas A&M lean. Other days, it’s Alabama. One thing the Tide has for them is that the four-star Arizona lineman made two unofficial visits to T-town in November. Though, the second was more of a spontaneous tag-along with a family friend who has a daughter in Alabama. It’s enough to give Tide fans hope. Nick Saban and Drew Svoboda paid him a visit on Tuesday. Lucas plans to enroll early.

Not much buzz around Christian Miller who only offered Bama at the beginning of November, but who knows?

LINE BACKER (1)

The crootin experts seem to think Alabama is chasing some guys, but my Spidey feeling isn’t tingling.

DON’T FEEL IT

It’s just my gut feeling but it seems like Shemar James doesn’t want to join the Tide – a strange case for a resident of Mobile, Alabama. Still, both Pete Golding and Nick Saban visited him on different days this week.

Marvin Jones Jr. would be a nice pickup, but feels like it’s going to follow his dad to FSU. Saban is expected to visit him this week.

I do not know why Enai Whites name keeps coming back.

OFFICIAL VISIT

Edge rusher commit Jeremiah Alexander will be on an official visit. His Thompson High School team won its third straight state title, thanks in large part to his impending play. Beast!

DEFENSIVE BACKS (2)

It would be nice to get all three of Bamas’ top goals, but two is more likely.

CALIFORNIA KID

5 star corner back Jackson tomorrow is to Alabama and Southern Cal. It can be decided on Nick Saban vs. Lincoln Riley house calls. His parents are on board if he wants to come to Alabama. So this decision will ultimately come down to him. Jay Valai is driving here.

OTHERS

Denver Harris has remained very quiet about his hiring. Jimbo and local Texans may bend his ear a little. Bama is in the running, but the vibes I’m getting aren’t great.

Earl Little looks like a lock.

OFFICIAL VISIT

4 star CB commit TreQuon Fegans will have a quick trip from Alabaster, AL.

DON’T FEEL IT

Any buzz around Notre Dame dissolves DB Devin Moore has faded.

RUN BACK (?)

Originally, it looked like Alabama would take two running backs. But in light of the emergency room full of running backs on campus, Tide staff might consider adding a third (or more).

HANDOVER

Georgia Techs Jahmyr Gibbs is still in play, but it’s likely we won’t hear about transfers until after the early signing period.

OFFICIAL VISIT

5 stars Emmanuel Henderson has been to Tuscaloosa many times for unofficial visits since committing in March. He finally gets his official visit this weekend. That said, there has been some chatter that he may not want to run back to Alabama. He also played receiver, quarterback and outside linebacker in high school.

NO OFFICIAL VISIT

Alabama would host TCU commit 3-star running back Anthony Ajay Allen this weekend, but those plans have changed for some reason. He has no offer from the Tide.

#RollTide #NSD22