Sports
UND, Minnesota sets dates for next two hockey series; Holy Cross to return to The Ralph
The crowd may be a little more frantic over the next two years when rivals North Dakota and Minnesota meet on the ice.
Unlike their last two series, which both came on Thanksgiving weekend, the students will be in town next time.
The Fighting Hawks and Gophers will meet in Minneapolis on October 21-22, 2022.
They will meet in Grand Forks on October 20-21, 2023.
Those two series had to be reworked after the pandemic-turned 2020-21 season wiped out non-conference games for both teams, pushing everything back a year.
The 2022 and 2023 series are the last on the books for the old rivals, who moved to different leagues in 2013-14.
The rivals were without a regular season meeting for three years from 2013-14 to 2015-16. They then agreed to play three series in each location in seven consecutive years, as well as a single game in Las Vegas (2018).
With no agreements after the 2023 games, it’s possible the rivalry streak will go on hiatus again in a few years.
Holy Cross to return to The Ralph
Holy Cross returns to Ralph Engelstad Arena, the site of the biggest win in the program’s history.
The Crusaders have signed a contract to play in nonconference against UND next season.
Holy Cross became the first No. 4 seed to upset a No. 1 seed in the NCAA tournament when it defeated Minnesota in the 2006 NCAA Regionals in Grand Forks. Since then, a number 4 has beaten a number 1 every year.
The Crusaders lost to UND that season in the regional final.
This won’t be the Crusaders’ first trip to Grand Forks since the 2006 regional games. In January 2013, they played a two-game run against UND at The Ralph. UND defeated those series 5-2 and 3-2.
UND’s non-conference schedule for next season is almost complete. The Fighting Hawks host Holy Cross and Quinnipiac in two-game series, playing in Minnesota for two, playing a home-and-home game with Bemidji State and playing a single game against Arizona State in Las Vegas. That leaves room for two more non-conference games.
