Petty GMS Motorsports formation brings number 42 back to its roots

CHARLOTTE, NC — After a 39-year hiatus, the number 42 is back below the petty fold.

The newly formed Petty GMS Motorsports team combines Richard Petty Motorsports’ acclaimed history with GMS Racing’s investment in two chartered, full-time NASCAR Cup Series teams: Ty Dillon’s No. 42 Chevrolet and the No. 43 Chevrolet, driven by Eric Jones. The investment was made by Maury Gallagher, owner of GMS Racing. The organization will be led by team president Mike Beam.

Dillon’s new drive, which was originally supposed to be the No. 94 before GMS Racing invested in Petty, revives a tradition dating back to Lee Petty’s first NASCAR Cup Series start with the No. 42 in 1949 at Occoneechee Speedway in Hillsboro, North Carolina .

Since then, Petty has taken all but one of his 54 Premier Series victories with the No. 42. Seven-time NASCAR Cup Series champion and NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty also spent time in the No. 42, in addition to his usual No. 43, the No. achieving a few race wins during his stint.

“When I first started Cup racing, we had the 42 and the 43,” said Petty during Tuesday’s unveiling at the NASCAR Hall of Fame. “It’s like the whole wheel has come back together. It means a lot to me and our family.”

Richard’s son, Kyle Petty, drove 69 races under the No. 42 Petty Enterprises umbrella from 1980 to 1982. Aside from the number 42’s return, it is also a homecoming for Beam with the Petty family, after serving as crew chief for Kyle.

Kyle moved up to the No. 7 for the family business and later to the No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford. From 1990-96, Kyle returned to number 42, this time for former team owner Felix Sebates. Kyle took six total wins there.

Kyle indicated that the team originally had the No. 44 in mind to join Jones’ No. 43, but ultimately decided to go the historic route.

“It just has so much more history than the 44,” Kyle told NASCAR.com. “(No.) 44 was just another line in the progression. (No.) 45 has a lot of history with us, obviously with Adam (Petty, Kyle’s late son). And then come full circle that Mike (Beam) works there is crazy because when Mike came to work there (Petty Enterprises) in ’81, I was 20 years old and he was 22 or 23 and it was the blind man who blind led. They just gave us a race car and let us race there in ’81, ’82 and ’83. Those were good years. It’s pretty cool to see them unveil that 42 car.”

Chip Ganassi Racing was the most recent owner of the No. 42, run by Ross Chastain in 2021 and Kyle Larson from 2014 to March 2020. Other drivers who have run the track full-time for Ganassi since the mid-2000s include Jamie McMurray and Juan Pablo Montoya. The track was acquired by Trackhouse Racing following Justin Marks’ purchase of Ganassi’s NASCAR operation, who marketed it for 2022 after Trackhouse chose to go with the #1 for Chastain’s new ride.

Beam, who has been president of GMS Racing since December 2014, was more than willing to take the opportunity to run the number 42 given his own history with the Petty group.

“Once we got the 42, it was a good idea for me,” said Beam. “I owe so much to Kyle, Richard, Maurice (Petty) and the entire Petty family. My whole family does that.”

For owner Gallagher, the song’s marketing benefits were another reason for the decision.

“If you just think of a purely business perspective – sponsors, fame, the Petty brand – it’s a very natural place to go with what we were trying to do here and announce it to the Cup world,” Gallagher said.

Even NASCAR Hall of Fame crew chief Dale Inman, atop the pit box for Richard and the No. 43 Petty Enterprises team during 188 of his 200 Premier Series wins and seven titles, couldn’t hold back the joy the number of homecomings caused. .

“Yeah, I’ve seen that number before,” Inman said with a smile, pointing to Hall of Famer Lee Petty’s success with number 42. “The 42 goes way back for the 43 for me, but it was a long drive for both of them, and it’s good that it’s coming back.”