Usain Bolt ready to play T20 cricket? World’s fastest man invited to new cricket competition, report says | Cricket News





Eight-time Olympic gold medalist Usain Bolt is now eyeing a career in cricket and eager to play in the T20 leagues, along with other Jamaican superstars such as Chris Gayle and Andre Russell. Capitalizing on Bolt’s ambition to play T20 cricket, the Jamaican legend has been approached by Power Sportz, India’s first live digital sports channel, to be part of a T20 competition likely to take place soon at a Middle East venue. will be organized. Although Kanthi D Suresh, the founder and editor-in-chief of Power Sportz, the League’s rights holders, was not available to confirm the venue, it was learned that it could be held in the Gulf, which has emerged as a popular cricket destination the lately. Bolt, an eight-time Olympic gold medalist and eleven-time world champion, holds the current world record of 9.58 seconds in the 100 meters, which he set at the 2009 IAAF World Championships in Berlin. And while he may have retired from the track, the sprinter has expressed a desire to showcase his cricketing skills on several occasions. Running into the week [?]#CY pic.twitter.com/LXybdBRpq1 Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) December 6, 2021 Bolt has also revealed that he has taken up athletics as a career option, bowing to his father’s wishes and that cricket has always been his first love. Bolt has expressed his interest in getting involved in cricket at the right time as T20 competitions in the Gulf and elsewhere are mushrooming. But the legend will have to bolster his sprinting skills with cricket acumen if he is to show his talent on the cricket pitch. It may not be easy for the Jamaican as it will be a big task to gain a place alongside the big international players, who understand the game like the back of their hands. It also remains to be seen whether Bolt would rather be a batter or a bowler. With his long strides, he could become a great fast bowler, or he could be a valuable batter, given his power to make sixes or take bold singles. But all eyes would be on Bolt when he takes the field. Will he be faster than Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who is considered one of the fastest runners in the sport? Dhoni ran at 31 km/h to complete two runs against Australia in a T20 match. If Bolt reached his peak of 9.58 seconds, he would do it at 38 km/h. Only time will tell if Bolt can match Dhonis’ pace on the pitch. Meanwhile, following the trend, several leagues have been announced in the Middle East in the recent past, with the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) making a big splash over a T20 League. (with IANS inputs)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/cricket/usain-bolt-set-to-play-t20-cricket-world-s-fastest-man-invited-for-new-cricket-league-says-report-2417406.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos