College Football Coaching Carousel: Marcus Freeman Rent Earns Best Grade in RJ Young’s Grades

Through RJ Young

FOX Sports College Football Writer

In 2019, when? ClemsonDabo Swinney signed a 10-year $93 million contract, there was a lot of hand-wringing about that amount being paid to a college football coach.

However, in the past few months, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, Penn State coach James Franklin, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker, LSU coach Brian Kelly and Miami coach Mario Cristobal have all signed 10-year contracts worth between $ 70 million and $95 million.

A long and lucrative deal used to mean winning a national title or, in Swinney’s case, two national titles. Now it just means it’s December.

The spending wave is an example of what a great year it has been for coaches and how valuable it is for sports directors and college presidents to get the right man at the right time for their programs.

RJ Young reviews recent head coach hires in the college football landscape.

Have all schools with new employees done well? Here are my numbers for each, on a scale of 100, and my criteria.

RATING CRITERIA

Does he have regional or school ties? (25 percent)

What else is on the list? (25 percent)

Is he familiar with recruitment in the area? (25 percent)

Is he a winner? (25 percent)

Brian Kelly to LSU: 92

Kelly takes on a program that won a national title with each of the last three head coaches, and that topped his list of reasons for leaving Notre Dame: He wants to win a national title.

Now ND is not a difficult place to win, but for the past 30 years it has proven to be a difficult place to win national titles. However, with this move, Kelly will find herself in a situation where the roster will be good enough to compete, and the Louisiana area talent pool is one of the deepest in the country.

While the fit feels odd, it’s clear Scott Woodward, the LSU’s athletic director, took aim at a coach who contradicted Ed Orgeron in personality, and he got the man he wanted in Kelly, a proven winner.

If he can elevate himself to the LSU fans by being himself, Kelly could win a national title with the Tigers in the next five years.

Brent pry to Virginia Tech: 94

Before becoming head coach at Virginia Tech, Pry led Penn State to a top-10 ranking in defense scoring, giving opponents an average of just 16.75 points per game.

When Pry hires, Va intervenes. Tech returns to the days when former Hokies defense coordinator Bud Foster routinely produced one of the best defenses in the country under head coach Frank Beamer.

The Hokies have never won a national title, but finished as a national finalist in 1999. The bar in Blacksburg is vying for ACC titles, and Pry should be doing more than that. Over the next three years, he will have the Hokies lined up for a potential roster for the College Football Playoff.

Billy Napier to Florida: 94

The thought was always that Napier would become an SEC coach. It was only a matter of when, and he could choose from jobs as soon as they inevitably became available.

After sharing the Sun Belt title with Coastal Carolina last year, Napier led Louisiana to an outright league championship this season, boosting his reputation as a coach.

In Florida, he’s taking over a team that can recruit like a top-five program. Like Kelly at LSU, Napier is the opposite of his predecessor and a calming presence on a program that seemed capable of winning the national title just over a year ago, before it lost its way.

Give him time, and the results will likely follow. Napier has never had a losing season as head coach and set a record 38-5 in Louisiana for the past three seasons.

Geoff Schwartz joins Colin Cowherd to discuss college football’s coaching carousel. Hear what Mario Cristobal’s departure means for Oregon and why Lincoln Riley’s move to USC is “good for the Pac-12.”

Mario Cristobal to Miami: 95

In terms of fitness, it doesn’t get much better than Cristobal returning to The U. He is not only a former player, but also a two-time national champion as a player and assistant coach, as well as a resident of Miami.

Yes, Cristobal’s departure from Oregon felt messy. Anyway, former Miami coach Manny Diaz accepted the job at Temple before leaving for Miami 18 days later. Sometimes you have a smooth transition. Sometimes you have a Lykan Hypersport crashing through a window of the Etihad Towers, like in a “Fast and Furious” movie.

Oregon was 4-8 when Cristobal arrived in Eugene. He won two Pac-12 titles and a Rose Bowl. Justin Herbert and Kayvon Thibodeaux were his recruits.

Miami needs Cristobal. The Canes haven’t been great since 2002, and they’ve only finished in the Top 25 at the end of the season four times in the last 16 years.

Give Cristobal what he asks for and unleash him to recruit the most concentrated, talented high school football state in the country.

Lincoln Riley to USC: 96

I wrote extensively about Riley’s decision to become the Trojan’s coach. But it must be said, Athletic Director Mike Bohn hit a home run with this rental.

Riley is a proven winner and a dynamic offensive spirit. He’s already assembled a staff he’s comfortable with, including the former Oklahoma defensive coordinator, the wide receivers coach, the cornerbacks coach, the strength coach, and the director of operations. And he’s added blue chips to USC’s 2022 and ’23 recruiting classes, including some players once committed to Oklahoma.

USC will be good soon. However, it remains to be seen whether Riley can win a CFP contest, let alone a national title at the USC. He has made it to the semi-finals four times as coordinator and head coach, but has yet to take a win.

RJ Young responds to the Oklahoma Sooners’ announcement that Brent Venables will be hired as their soccer coach.

Brent Venables to Oklahoma: 96

I also wrote for a while about hiring Venables at OU. I named him my #1 target for Oklahoma, and athletic director Joe Castiglione agreed. Venables has already added some names to the workforce that carry weight among recruits and coaches valued in the industry.

With Jeff Lebby, former Ole Miss Offensive Coordinator, joining the Oklahoma staff, the Sooners gain an alumnus and a coach who worked for Lane Kiffin and Art Briles. The Rebels finished 10-2 averaging 506.6 yards and 36 points per game.

In hiring Lebby, Venables followed the path Bob Stoops charted 20 years ago when he called then-Kentucky head coach Hal Mumme and asked to interview Mike Leach. The logic is this: ask yourself who is committing the type of offense that gives you attacks. Then hire that man.

Bringing Jerry Schmidt back to Norman as a strength and conditioning coach brings the strength of OU back in 1999. You’ve never met a more intense human being. And like me, Schmidt loves a StepMill.

When word got out that Venables had taken the Oklahoma job, hired Oklahomans, I dove into my favorite playlist, tapped Kirk Franklin and the family version of “Gonna Be A Lovely Day,” and hummed along to a gospel choir. What I’m saying is I had a little church, a little bit of praise and worship. I suspect most of the other Oklahoma fans did too.

Marcus Freeman talks to Colin Cowherd about Brian Kelly’s departure from Notre Dame and Freeman’s transition to head coach.

Marcus Freeman to Notre Dame: 99

When Kelly accepted the job at LSU, the consensus was that Freeman was the best man for Notre Dame. I wrote so much.

This appointment gets my highest grade as it represents the smoothest transition in the sport this year. A smooth transition will help keep not only the roster but also the next two recruiting classes largely intact. As a result, Notre Dame will likely be a top-five program next season.

ND seemingly values ​​its status as an independent more than winning national titles, and the Irish port hasn’t won any since 1988. But there’s more pressure in South Bend to win double-digit matches every year.

If Freeman can keep that standard, he can stay as long as he wants. That means fans of “The Boondocks” are now fans of Notre Dame, which is worth more to growing the brand than any CFP spot the Irish could earn.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast “ The #1 ranked show with RJ Young .” Follow him on Twitter @RJ_Young and subscribe to “ The RJ Young Show ” on YouTube. He’s not on a StepMill.

