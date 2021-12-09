ATP’s ‘Tennis Data Innovations’ Makes David Lampitt Its First CEO





The NFL Players Association will release DraftKings NFTs beginning with the 2022-23 NFL season. The non-exchangeable tokens will be available on the DraftKings NFT marketplace, which the sports betting operator launched in July. DraftKings is building a gamified aspect to its NFTs so that users can buy and sell collectibles not only from NFL players, but also use them in games against others. The concept is equivalent to so rare, whose app allows users to create fantasy lineups of football players’ NFTs who earn points based on a player’s real-life performance —although certain tokens can also score more points based on their scarcity. The NFL player tokens are categorized by different levels and editionss, AnNS built using Polygon, the blockchain developer who partnered with DraftKings in October. DraftKings originally launched its first NFTs in partnership with Autograph, the NFT startup co-founded by Tom Brady. Athletes Marketing Company A team negotiated the deal between DraftKings and the NFLPA. In 2018, the NFLPA made its first venture into blockchain-enabled digital collectibles by a mobile app with a startup called Hashletes, although it failed to gain significant popularity. The app, that to leave users trade packs of player tokens to use in fantasy matches for cash prizes, which will be discontinued after one year. “We’re a much more casual experience compared to FanDuel or DraftKings,” 28-year-old Michael Anderson Hashlutes co-founder, forward-looking told Sports tech in 2018. “You really need to understand the complicated budget maximization [in FanDuel or DraftKings contests].” About four years and one pandemic later, sports gambling giants such as DraftKings are the space Anderson and Hashlutes was hoping to fill in for the NFLPA. While the NFLPA now has a new partner to merge NFTs with gaming, the mashup fantasized by the union leaders for several years. “Hashlutes really stood out because they took a new approach to the layers on top of the player baton,” Ricky Medina, former chief of business development at the NFLPA and now VP at A team, said in 2018. “That was a real differentiator, linking it to fantasy. Other groups alluded to fantasy, but it was very much in the abstract.’‘

