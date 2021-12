2021 All-Ches-Mont League Field Hockey Team – PA Prep Live

Following is the All-Ches-Mont League hockey team, as selected by the league’s coaches. National Division first team Ciara Margetich, Jr., Downingtown West Hillary Hoffman, Jr., West Chester Henderson Madison Britton, Jr., Avon Groves Kathryn Palmer, Sr., West Chester East Sydney Schweiger, Sr., Downingtown East Ashley Plzak, Jr., Downingtown West Gianna Jaszczak, Sr., Downingtown West Molly DiCampli, Jr., West Chester Henderson Lilly Willard, Senior, Coatesville Carey Werley, Jr., West Chester East Lainey McGaughey, Sr., Coatesville. second team Marisa London, Sr., Bishop Shanahan Lauren Fulling, Senior, West Chester Henderson; Mia DiGenova, Jr., Bishop Shanahan Anna Capelli, Jr., West Chester East Grace Treon, Senior, West Chester East Lauren Siezckowski, Sr., Downingtown East Alyssa Freeman, Jr., Downingtown West Kelsey Welsh, Jr., Downingtown East Sierra Nyland, Senior, West Chester Henderson Ava Carnevale, Sr., West Chester East Camryn Spancake, Jr., Avon Grove. Honorable Mention Megan Winiarski, Sr., Avon Grovec Elizabeth Vander Neut, Sr., Bishop Shanahan Molly Atwell, Jr., Coatesville Lorelei Eberly, Senior, Coatesville Jackie Belbin, Sr., Downingtown East Peyton Margetich, Sr., Downingtown West Kaiyla Chepow, Soph., Downingtown West Kristina Cobb, Jr., West Chester Henderson Ella Fulling, Senior, West Chester Henderson Claire Madarasz, Jr., West Chester East Audrey Argonish, Soph., West Chester East. Samantha DAddezio, Jr., Bishop Shanahan US Division first team Ella Winters, Jr., Great Valley Nadia Nemeth, Soph., Great Valley Zenna Mariani, Senior, Unionville Abby Johnson, Jr., Oxford Eva Nemeth, Soph., Great Valley Ellie Almeida, Jr., Unionville Kaitlyn Stolp, Jr., Kennetto Kennedy Graham, Senior, Great Valley Sarah Burns, Jr., Kennett Taylor Krafchick, Sr., West Chester Rustin Maddi Sears, Jr., Kennett. second team Kaitlin Gianadonato, Jr., Great Valley Jordyn MacMillan, Jr., Kennett Christine Ditzio, Sr., West Chester Rustin Kayla Peakes, Senior, Unionville Whitney Walker, Soph., Kennett Sam Ward, Jr., West Chester Rustin Grace Walsh, Jr., West Chester Rustin Ava McGlothlin, Soph., Oxford Danielle Gavlishin, Sr., Sun Valley Rachel Hubley, Jr., Great Valley Cami Constable, Senior, Unionville. Honorable Mention Grace Flynn, Jr., Great Valley Marissa Haring, Fr., Kennett Lily Fay, Soph., Oxford Riley Peery, Senior, Oxford Sydney Yaw, Soph., West Chester Rustin Lana Buerkin, Senior, Sun Valley Julia DiNicola, Jr., Sun Valley Bella Wilkins, Senior, Unionville Katie Detorre, Sr., Unionville.

