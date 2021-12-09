Sports
2021 All-Ches-Mont League Field Hockey Team – PA Prep Live
Following is the All-Ches-Mont League hockey team, as selected by the league’s coaches.
National Division
first team
Ciara Margetich, Jr., Downingtown West
Hillary Hoffman, Jr., West Chester Henderson
Madison Britton, Jr., Avon Groves
Kathryn Palmer, Sr., West Chester East
Sydney Schweiger, Sr., Downingtown East
Ashley Plzak, Jr., Downingtown West
Gianna Jaszczak, Sr., Downingtown West
Molly DiCampli, Jr., West Chester Henderson
Lilly Willard, Senior, Coatesville
Carey Werley, Jr., West Chester East
Lainey McGaughey, Sr., Coatesville.
second team
Marisa London, Sr., Bishop Shanahan
Lauren Fulling, Senior, West Chester Henderson;
Mia DiGenova, Jr., Bishop Shanahan
Anna Capelli, Jr., West Chester East
Grace Treon, Senior, West Chester East
Lauren Siezckowski, Sr., Downingtown East
Alyssa Freeman, Jr., Downingtown West
Kelsey Welsh, Jr., Downingtown East
Sierra Nyland, Senior, West Chester Henderson
Ava Carnevale, Sr., West Chester East
Camryn Spancake, Jr., Avon Grove.
Honorable Mention
Megan Winiarski, Sr., Avon Grovec
Elizabeth Vander Neut, Sr., Bishop Shanahan
Molly Atwell, Jr., Coatesville
Lorelei Eberly, Senior, Coatesville
Jackie Belbin, Sr., Downingtown East
Peyton Margetich, Sr., Downingtown West
Kaiyla Chepow, Soph., Downingtown West
Kristina Cobb, Jr., West Chester Henderson
Ella Fulling, Senior, West Chester Henderson
Claire Madarasz, Jr., West Chester East
Audrey Argonish, Soph., West Chester East.
Samantha DAddezio, Jr., Bishop Shanahan
US Division
first team
Ella Winters, Jr., Great Valley
Nadia Nemeth, Soph., Great Valley
Zenna Mariani, Senior, Unionville
Abby Johnson, Jr., Oxford
Eva Nemeth, Soph., Great Valley
Ellie Almeida, Jr., Unionville
Kaitlyn Stolp, Jr., Kennetto
Kennedy Graham, Senior, Great Valley
Sarah Burns, Jr., Kennett
Taylor Krafchick, Sr., West Chester Rustin
Maddi Sears, Jr., Kennett.
second team
Kaitlin Gianadonato, Jr., Great Valley
Jordyn MacMillan, Jr., Kennett
Christine Ditzio, Sr., West Chester Rustin
Kayla Peakes, Senior, Unionville
Whitney Walker, Soph., Kennett
Sam Ward, Jr., West Chester Rustin
Grace Walsh, Jr., West Chester Rustin
Ava McGlothlin, Soph., Oxford
Danielle Gavlishin, Sr., Sun Valley
Rachel Hubley, Jr., Great Valley
Cami Constable, Senior, Unionville.
Honorable Mention
Grace Flynn, Jr., Great Valley
Marissa Haring, Fr., Kennett
Lily Fay, Soph., Oxford
Riley Peery, Senior, Oxford
Sydney Yaw, Soph., West Chester Rustin
Lana Buerkin, Senior, Sun Valley
Julia DiNicola, Jr., Sun Valley
Bella Wilkins, Senior, Unionville
Katie Detorre, Sr., Unionville.
