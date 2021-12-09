2021 All-Ches-Mont League Field Hockey Team – PA Prep Live

Connect with us

Following is the All-Ches-Mont League hockey team, as selected by the league’s coaches.

National Division

first team

Ciara Margetich, Jr., Downingtown West

Hillary Hoffman, Jr., West Chester Henderson

Madison Britton, Jr., Avon Groves

Kathryn Palmer, Sr., West Chester East

Sydney Schweiger, Sr., Downingtown East

Ashley Plzak, Jr., Downingtown West

Gianna Jaszczak, Sr., Downingtown West

Molly DiCampli, Jr., West Chester Henderson

Lilly Willard, Senior, Coatesville

Carey Werley, Jr., West Chester East

Lainey McGaughey, Sr., Coatesville.

second team

Marisa London, Sr., Bishop Shanahan

Lauren Fulling, Senior, West Chester Henderson;

Mia DiGenova, Jr., Bishop Shanahan

Anna Capelli, Jr., West Chester East

Grace Treon, Senior, West Chester East

Lauren Siezckowski, Sr., Downingtown East

Alyssa Freeman, Jr., Downingtown West

Kelsey Welsh, Jr., Downingtown East

Sierra Nyland, Senior, West Chester Henderson

Ava Carnevale, Sr., West Chester East

Camryn Spancake, Jr., Avon Grove.

Honorable Mention

Megan Winiarski, Sr., Avon Grovec

Elizabeth Vander Neut, Sr., Bishop Shanahan

Molly Atwell, Jr., Coatesville

Lorelei Eberly, Senior, Coatesville

Jackie Belbin, Sr., Downingtown East

Peyton Margetich, Sr., Downingtown West

Kaiyla Chepow, Soph., Downingtown West

Kristina Cobb, Jr., West Chester Henderson

Ella Fulling, Senior, West Chester Henderson

Claire Madarasz, Jr., West Chester East

Audrey Argonish, Soph., West Chester East.

Samantha DAddezio, Jr., Bishop Shanahan

US Division

first team

Ella Winters, Jr., Great Valley

Nadia Nemeth, Soph., Great Valley

Zenna Mariani, Senior, Unionville

Abby Johnson, Jr., Oxford

Eva Nemeth, Soph., Great Valley

Ellie Almeida, Jr., Unionville

Kaitlyn Stolp, Jr., Kennetto

Kennedy Graham, Senior, Great Valley

Sarah Burns, Jr., Kennett

Taylor Krafchick, Sr., West Chester Rustin

Maddi Sears, Jr., Kennett.

second team

Kaitlin Gianadonato, Jr., Great Valley

Jordyn MacMillan, Jr., Kennett

Christine Ditzio, Sr., West Chester Rustin

Kayla Peakes, Senior, Unionville

Whitney Walker, Soph., Kennett

Sam Ward, Jr., West Chester Rustin

Grace Walsh, Jr., West Chester Rustin

Ava McGlothlin, Soph., Oxford

Danielle Gavlishin, Sr., Sun Valley

Rachel Hubley, Jr., Great Valley

Cami Constable, Senior, Unionville.

Honorable Mention

Grace Flynn, Jr., Great Valley

Marissa Haring, Fr., Kennett

Lily Fay, Soph., Oxford

Riley Peery, Senior, Oxford

Sydney Yaw, Soph., West Chester Rustin

Lana Buerkin, Senior, Sun Valley

Julia DiNicola, Jr., Sun Valley

Bella Wilkins, Senior, Unionville

Katie Detorre, Sr., Unionville.

