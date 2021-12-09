Ashes score LIVE: England vs Australia cricket updates from the first Test tonight





Captain Cummins on Australia’s “dream start” of Ashes series Follow live coverage as England fight back against Australia in the first Ashes Test. Australia have lost half of their side after quick wickets from David Warner and Camron Green after the tea break. Australian opener David Warner looked set for a big score at tea on Day 2, but ran out of luck when he was sacked from a slower bowl by Ollie Robinson for 94. Camron Green was cleared the next ball by Robinson, who wanted to make a hat-trick, but Alex Carey played the ball well. Earlier in the day, the Baggy Greens didn’t get off to a good start. They lost their opener Marcus Harris cheaply. But Australia comfortably passed England’s modest tally of 147. Thanks to Warner and Labuschagne tailoring a score of 156 before the latter was dismissed. All eyes were on the new Vice Captain Steve Smith, but he was also sent to the pavilion. Warner had some luck driving his way when he was let go when Ben Stokes had gone too far to be denied the wicket after hitting his stump early in the day. Australia are six wickets behind as their lead approaches three figures. Follow the latest from the Australian Answer below: Ash 2021-22: Day 2 Show last update



1639031003 Travis Head gets a nasty blow in the arm Head missed Wood’s ball and got it on his arm instead, but turned the last pitch for a single. He had to go to the dressing room after the heavy blow to the arm. Head returns to the field after a drinks break. Head has hit half a century, scoring an impressive 52 by 52 balls. Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 06:23 1639029459 Chris Woakes Breaks Partnership, Fires Carey Carey has been sacked by Woakes by 12 runs as England turn the game. Now test Captain Pat Cummins on the field for the first time to keep the ship stable. Go to 29, Australia leads by 89 runs, 139-6. Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 05:57 1639027233 Look how Robinson got green Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 05:20 1639026959 Fifth wicket down for Australia Robbinson is one step away from hat-trick after knocking down Warner and punching Cameron Green in his first bowl. Robinson’s hat-trick ball was full and straight, but Alex Carey played it well. Australia at 196-5 with a 49-run lead. Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 05:15 am 1639026545 Warner fired before the century A major loss to Aussies has left Warner on the brink of his century. Warner was just six runs away from his century before being fired. Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 05:09 1639025009 Steve Smith was caught in third wicket Wood scalps his first wicket of the innings with Steve Smith’s wicket to break the Aussies’ momentum. England finally has some wind in its sails. Australia 193-3 at tea break as David Warner approaches the century. Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 04:43 1639023278 Wicket! Labuschagne knocked down Australia suffered its second loss the day after Labuschagne was sacked by Leach. Got him in good shape because Labuschagne just hit a six. Australia is now at 170-2. Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 04:14 1639022544 Australia begins to build a lead Australia quickly builds up a score with an 11-run lead after hitting the chase score set by England on day one. In 46th place, Aussies are at 158-1. Warner 77, Labuschagne 68 Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 04:02 1639021634 England vs Australia – summary of the first test so far After an embarrassing day in the first game of the Ashes series, England are experiencing another frustrating morning as Australia comfortably approaches the score set by the Gabba guests in Brisbane. Australia continues to dominate the innings with Marnus Labuschagne (56) and David Warner (64) leading with 140 runs and only one loss after lunch. England got off to a strong start as Ollie Robinson knocked over Marcus Harris cheaply in just the fifth left. But since then, England’s closest thing to a second wicket was when Stokes forced his fourth delivery through the Warners defense at 17, clipping his stump through the front pad, but his markedly muted celebrations suggested he was already dreading what was to come. Sure enough, reps showed he had gone too far and the lefthanded opener was recalled to resume his innings. Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 03:47 1639021541 Good morning and welcome to The Independents live coverage of the first Ashes Test between England and Australia in Brisbane. Shweta SharmaDec 9, 2021 03:45

