ESPN Predicts Michigan Football in College Football Playoff Results





When it comes to the College Football Playoff, while matchups are very important to some extent, you just have to get there. Michigan football is embarking on its first-ever journey to the playoff, but thanks to Alabama upsetting Georgia in the SEC Championship Game, the road back to Indianapolis just got a little harder. Just a week ago, Georgia was seen as an unbeatable juggernaut, rumored to have a generational defense and the best players in the country. However, Georgia did what disappoints Georgia with all that is on the table. Thanks to the long-held perception, the Bulldogs still made it to the College Football Playoff, and Michigan will be the team trying to lose UGA twice in a row. And, as far as ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg Sees It, That’s Exactly What’s Gonna Happen. CFP Semifinals at Capital One Orange Bowl: Michigan Wolverines in return for Georgia Bulldogs Hard Rock Stadium (Miami Gardens, Florida)

December 31, 7:30 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App Jim Harbaugh’s mission to build Michigan into a team that would truly reflect his personality took longer than expected, but it happened. The Wolverines will make their CFP debut against a team largely similar to them. Like Michigan with Aidan Hutchinson and David OjaboGeorgia features elite defensive linemen such as Jordan Davis. Both teams are built around multiple hasty options, talented tight endgames and unannounced but effective quarterbacks in Cade McNamara (Michigan) and Stetson Bennett IV (Georgia). Will Georgia Consider a QB Change After Bennett’s Struggle in SEC Title Game? Coach Kirby Smart must guard against a hangover in Alabama or Georgia’s four-decade national title drought will add another painful year. Michigan played its best football along the stretch and will outlast Georgia in a defensive battle behind two Hutchinson forced turnovers. Forecast: Michigan 24, Georgia 21 But that would mean the Wolverines would get a rematch against Alabama, the team it lost in the final bowl game when the duo met in the VRBO Citrus Bowl on January 1, 2020. Rittenberg isn’t all that excited about Michigan’s chances in that game. CFP National Championship presented by AT&T: Michigan Wolverines in return for Alabama Crimson Tide

Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis)

January 10, 8 p.m., ESPN and the ESPN App Before the season, who would have guessed that Michigan would play not one but two championship games at Lucas Oil Stadium? The first CFP national title game in the Midwest will feature an incredible atmosphere and two of the most recognizable coaches in all of football. Michigan will have to replicate its Ohio state game plan, dominate the line of scrimmage and limit Alabama’s deep passes Bryce Young, ideally with pressure of Aidan Hutchinson and David Ojabo. But Young will not be stopped this season and will find plenty of holes in the secondary Michigan. The Wolverines won’t generate enough in the run game and their quarterbacks will make a few too many mistakes to beat the Tide. Alabama will be repeated as a national champion for a second time under coach Nick Saban, who further cements his status as the best ever on the college sidelines. Forecast: Alabama 33, Michigan 21 Again, just go there. We find it kind of odd that Rittenberg thinks Michigan will score more on Georgias defenses compared to Alabamas, which have been somewhat susceptible this season. Anyway, as said, just go there. What Jim Harbaugh Said About Michigan Football in the Capital One Orange Bowl?









