Women’s 55-plus tennis team third in national tournament





By Lauren Burke Meyer For Joy Epstein and Jennifer McGowan — co-captains of their United States Tennis Association (USTA) Mid-Atlantic Women’s 55-plus 6.0 team — age is just a number. Their team placed third in the 2021 USTA League National Championship, beating the women’s team USTA Southwest Central Arizona 6.0. “All the players on our team are at least 55,” McGowan said. “The average age was at least 60 years plus, and that’s all I’ll reveal.” Epstein and McGowan started playing tennis in their mid-40s and have both played tennis for about 15 years. “Annapolis has a diverse group of players and we were lucky to all get together,” McGowan said. Their road to nationals began last summer with local wins in Anne Arundel County. In September, the Mid-Atlantic Women’s 55-plus 6.0 team entered the Newport News section tournament, where they competed against teams from Virginia and Maryland before qualifying to compete in the USTA’s national championship tournament. “A total of 15 section teams competed for the honor of finishing in the top four ranking teams from across the country,” Epstein said. “Mid-Atlantic is the section our team represented, which includes Maryland, District of Columbia and Virginia.” As they finished fourth in the overall standings at the end of the second day of competition, they had the honor of taking part in the semi-finals and finals, finishing third after the final game. The national tournament took place on October 29-31 in Orlando, Florida. Once at the nationals, McGowan said, “The competition was tough, playing against the top teams in each of the USTA sections.” When asked about their strategy, McGowan replied with three words: “practice, practice, practice.” She added that it is important to be “flexible and focused on the team goals”. Epstein and McGowan’s team have practiced on several tennis courts in Anne Arundel County and are looking forward to practicing at the new Millersville tennis facility when it is ready. “Our team enlisted the help of Cathy Officer, who is a boys and girls coach at Severn School,” said Epstein. “Cathy has helped us do exercises together as a team and has helped us prepare for the two tournaments we participated in.” Congratulations to Epstein and McGowan, along with their fellow USTA Mid-Atlantic team members: Martha Van Cleve, Elizabeth Jacobson, Lynne Powell, Virginia Umberger, Perri O’Keefe, Kaye Witting, Rebecca Pugh, Cyndi Hargrove, Loren Barnett, Jade Moore, and Roberta Watts. “Several of our team members had the privilege of competing at the national level in 2019 as well. We hope to be back at the national competitions next year,” said McGowan. USTA is a national non-profit organization dedicated to promoting tennis and its physical, social and emotional health benefits. More information on www.usta.com.

