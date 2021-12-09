Sports
Connecticut HS Hockey: Girls HS Hockey Preview:
A total of 20 programs will shape Connecticut’s Girls high school hockey landscape across three divisions. Here’s an overview of the teams:
CENTRAL CONNECTICUT CONFERENCE
NIGHTHAWKS CO-OP (10-4-0)
Trainer: Michael Carrera
A solid incoming class of freshmen will give this cooperative more depth than in the past. Coupled with a group of veteran returnees, the Nighthawks would have to fight for the championship.
The offensive core for Coach Carrera consists of four solid juniors in Nicole Partridge (15 pts), Sophia Nower (16 pts), Bella Bonfiglio (12 pts) and Nina Holm (11 pts). Two freshmen who want to help are Kaylyn Reynolds and Layla Miller.
Senior rock Shelby Little (15 points) anchors the defense. Junior Catlin Dube and sophomore Maddie DeSouza will also have major roles.
A novice goalkeeper comes out of pre-season training sessions.
SIMSBURY (12-2-1)
Trainer: David Olechnan
The Trojans start the season without the services of two top players – All-State roster Molly Walsh and forward Nicole Loftus – both out with injuries. All-Conference blueliner Anna Kahl has also moved out of town. If they can withstand those losses, Simsbury will be strong.
Senior All-State forward Mackenzie Chapman (30 pts) is back and will bolster the attack along with junior returner Thora Clark (12 pts). Younger Isabel Pringle will play a big part. Loftus may be able to return to the lineup at some point during the season, which will add an extra punch to the lineup.
Returning seniors Piper Golden-Jarrell and Lucy Humphreys man the Blue Line and will receive help from freshman Grace Jacobs.
Simsbury has a solid, experienced netminder in senior returnee Kaitlyn O’Brien.
EAST CATHOLIC/GLASTONBURY (6-8-1)
Trainer: Frank Usseglio
The Storm brings back six seniors to the lineup and will field their most experienced team in due course. Keep an eye on them.
All-Conference forward Megan Croyle (22 pts), a senior, heads a forward braintrust that also includes junior Jessican Pollack and sophomore Alexis Pacheco (11 pts), Mallory Pierz and Alexa Wolf. A freshman ready to contribute is Liliana Ficaro.
Coach Usseglio has a deep, experienced rear group that includes senior All-Stater Mary McKiernan (16 points – Assumption commit), seniors Olivia Linski and Anna Pasterick, and juniors Bella Pacheco and Norah McCauliffe. Two new defenders are freshmen Kate McKiernan and Karolina Prytko.
In purpose, senior Maren Riley is a choice for all conferences. Junior Kelsey Kowal is also back in the herd.
The ETB’s non-league schedule includes games against Mass. powers Austin Prep, Matignon and Notre Dame, RI defender LaSalle and defending champion Bishop Guertin of NH.
GRACE/NORTHWEST/EAST HAMPTON (0-12-0)
Trainer: Mikayla Castro
The addition of East Hampton to the co-op brought in some more players and the team expects a much larger roster this winter under new coach Castro.
Returning forward in hopes of big seasons are Mackenzie Kelly, Gianna Low, Shannon Aube and Allison Guyer. Senior Riley Esposito will be the defending leader.
The team has two new goalkeepers in Megan Dolan and Michaela Healy.
Natalie Bevier and Danielle Healy are two highly educated newcomers to the program.
HALL/CONARD
Trainer: Brett Soucy
The keys to the season are simple for the WarChiefs: good team defense and puck management.
On the front lines, returning players Bridget McGann, Gracie Cho and Ana Haubrich will be given a lot of responsibility. Three freshmen breaking in are Maggie Semela, Quinn Bacon and Avery Wolfe.
Anna Kahl and Sam Haubrich will be the cornerstones on the blue line for junior netminder Sofia Levesque.
FULL COOPERATION (9-6-0)
Trainer: Mike Downs
A large number of freshmen have joined the Wildcats roster this year, and if the veterans can help transition into high school, you’ll be fine.
Heading the young forward team are junior Natalie Ewald (12 goals) and senior Kyle Downs (10 points).
Good numbers are on the blue line with the return of seniors Konelin Wierdsma and Sophia Blais, junior Lila Whitney and sophomore Rosie LaRochelle. In goal, junior Teagan Mabrysmith and senior Hailey Gomez hold the fortress in check.
The Wildcats will also have a whopping 15 new faces, including 11 freshmen.
FAIRFIELD COUNTY INTERSCHOLASSIC CONFERENCE
NEW CANAN (12-1-0)
Trainer: Rich Moon
The depth at striker is impressive for the Rams, so a key will be playing solid team defense for a new freshman goalkeeper.
No fewer than five All FCIAC forwards return for veteran coach Bulan, led by All-State roster Kaleigh Harden (42 pts). Fellow seniors Caitlin Tully (23 pts), Grace Crowell (18 pts), Maddie Kloud (15 pts) and Jade Lowe (14 pts) can also drop big numbers. The attack is augmented by Sloane Griffiths, sophomore and freshman Maddie Tully and Serena O’Connor.
A Few Second Team All FCIAC rosters — junior Amanda Benson and sophomore Lexie Tully — are blue lin cornerstones. Freshman Sarah Mettler joins the defensive group.
The team’s new goalkeeper is freshman Nikki Ferraro.
DRUM/ST JOSEPH (7-4-1)
Trainer: Paula Dady
Overall, Trumbull/St Joseph will be young, but coach Dady expects the club to be back in the top three of the league this winter.
Senior Devon Cavaliere and junior Madison Silberger will be offensive catalysts.
A key role in the defense will be played by junior Kendall Conley and sophomore Devon Watson. Freshman Sadie Plotkin will help.
The squad also returns a goalkeeper with Elsa Haakonsen back.
FAIRFIELD CO-OP (3-6-0)
Trainer: Greg World
Fairfield will be a young team in the FCIAC again, but new head coach Mondo thinks they have a lot of potential both this season and in the future.
Leading the charge are junior Sarah Dolynchuk and sophomore Maeve O’Donnell. One freshman to keep an eye on up front is Maggie Swanson.
Two juniors – Drew Cochrane and Keira Randolph – will take on the defensive duties for a new goalkeeper.
GREEN WICH
Trainer: Brooke Heron
The Cardinals are under new leadership this winter, with Heron taking over the coaching reins.
She will look for production from senior Lexi Danielson, junior Peyton Jelinek and junior Caroline Lawerence. New freshman Aubrey Roth should help too.
In defence, senior Tess Marciano will play a leading role. And in goal for Greenwich, junior Emma Kunschner is a repeater.
WILTON/NORWALK/MCMAHON (3-6-0)
Trainer: Peter Maxfield
Some good returns have led to some optimism for the Warriors.
Senior Natalie Richardson, juniors Isabel DiNanno, Ella Noonan, Jane Hulse and Kaelin Burke, and sophomore Sarah Comiskey all return to the forefront for Coach Maxfield. Newcomers Kate Lane and Gretchen Klein add depth.
Alex Cullen is the only senior on the Blue Line, who also welcomes juniors Leila Stacy and Emma Oliveri and sophomores Avery Pettit and Lauren Santora. Ashley Sparkman joins the defense.
Senior Emily Johnson is back in the net.
RIDGEFIELD (2-10-0)
Trainer: Frank Oakes
An impressive group of freshmen have arrived and how well they fit into the program could determine how the Tigers fare.
Those newcomers are Sophia Bianco, Sophia Dadd, Addison Avery-Payne, Rose Idone, Dakota Smith and Brianna Boulanger.
Bella Crowley is a returning goalkeeper for Ridgefield.
** Darien and Stamford/Westhill/Staples will also be in the FCIAC. No information was available as of the post time
SOUTHERN CONNECTICUT CONFERENCE
WEST HAVEN/SANCRED HEART ACADEMY (9-0-0)
Trainer: Erin Blake
A close-knit group will try to continue last winter’s success.
Keys up front for the Westie Sharks are senior Maya Boyhen (10 pts), juniors Emilee DeGrand (8 pts) and Anne Plunkett, and sophomore Geena Montano. Julianna Gonzalvez is a freshman who wants to make an impact.
Senior Meghan Dupre and sophomores Taylor Alfano and Julianna Montano return on the defense, with freshmen Rachel Harrison and Julianna Picard expected to join.
WH/SHA is solid between the pipes with senior Grace Nowak a returning starter.
HAMDEN CO-OP
Trainer: Jessica Morgillo
By adding three more schools to the cooperative scheme, the selection has been strengthened after the loss of 10 seniors to graduate. Included are five new freshmen who are expected to have an immediate impact.
At forward, senior captain Tania Cruz (8pts), senior Alyssa Iorfino, senior Sophia Maselli and junior Josie Bourque are all returning.
Senior captain Kolby Becker and sophomore Trinity Sweeney are back on the blue line, and junior Marcia Colten is back in goal.
This season, junior Julia Crisci, junior Jaime Forrest and junior Jordan King from East Haven will join the club. And from Milford, seniors Celidgh Pikul and Katharine Harrison, and sophomore Jaime Capozzi.
AMITY/CHESHIRE/NORTH PORT (4-2-1)
Trainer: John Peschell
If the Blades can live up to their abilities, they feel like they can compete for the league title. They will have to develop the defending group.
Coach Peschell says the club has some fast forwards, led by senior Avery Depodesta (9 points) and junior Samantha Drane. A few freshmen ready to step in are Ellen Barto and Elaina Scasino.
Sophomore Ginny Currello (2.17 gaa) is firmly in goal. A new freshman defenseman is Tierney Cox.
ENTER PANTHERS
Trainer: Alexandra D’Aurio
Junior strikers Amanda Quinn and Maya Komorowski will lead the squad, as will senior goalkeeper Eva Smith.
New players who can immediately contribute are first-year forwards Maria Davison and Adrianna Holland and first-year defender Jules Damon.
** Guilford and the Daniel Hand Co-op are also in the Southern Connecticut Conference. No information was available as of post time.
